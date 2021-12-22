Friday’s tragedy sparks interagency cooperation
On Dec. 17, Search & Rescue teams from three counties and Air Idaho responded to the scene of an avalanche with multiple burials in the Big Holes, just inside Teton County’s jurisdiction. Both of the victims, teenagers from Rigby, were unfortunately found deceased.
After the sheriff’s office received the call about the avalanche a little before 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, two K9 search teams from Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue were transported to the scene by Air Idaho. Team members from Teton County Wyoming SAR soon followed via helicopter, while more TCISAR volunteers as well as Madison County SAR snowmobiled to the area. In total, six agencies (including the sheriff’s office and fire department), three helicopters, and more than 50 volunteer rescuers, 18 of whom were from TCISAR, worked together to ensure a safe mission.
“Events such as Friday’s tragedy often bring to light the unseen cooperative efforts of our first responders,” TCISAR training advisor Ron Razzolini wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News, adding that the local team was grateful for the immediate support from neighboring agencies. “Every agency trains in order to be able to respond to the worst case scenario, and Friday was no exception. The professionalism and cooperative effort of everyone involved in Friday’s tragedy was clearly evident and is greatly appreciated, as well as the support given to us by the community.”
One individual buried in the slide was located by members of his party, while the second victim was found after an extensive search by emergency responders.
The victims, Kade McKinlay and Janson Webster, were both 17-year-old juniors at Rigby High School. In a statement released to East Idaho News, the McKinlay family wrote that Kade had been riding his snowmobile and Janson had been skiing when the slide was triggered; their friends were above them on the hill and when they saw the avalanche, they attempted to find their buried companions and called for help.
“The families would all like to express their sincere appreciation for the love and support of many; those who volunteered in the search for Kade and Janson, those who have called and messaged to offer support and those who have donated food and other forms of support,” the statement reads.
The slide happened below Relay Ridge on an east-facing, often wind-loaded slope that was between 36-40 degrees steep, a common slope angle for avalanches. Since Dec. 5, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center had reported between three to four feet of snow in the Tetons. After significant snowfall through the night, on Friday the avalanche hazard was rated “considerable” in the BTAC’s Teton forecast area, which does not include the Big Holes. Stormy weather continued that morning with gusty winds and light to moderate snowfall, then the sun emerged later in the day. Based on the initial incident report from the BTAC, the soft slab was snowmobile-triggered and the crown was 40 inches in depth, although other sources say it was between four and six feet deep.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which compiles national statistics, the deaths were the second and third avalanche fatalities in the US for the 2021-22 season.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the boys lost on Friday,” Razzolini said.
In addition to rescue efforts, multiple organizations in the region focus on preventative education and avalanche awareness.
Will Mook, a motorized snow safety instructor and the executive director of Advocates for Multi-Use of Public Lands, as well as a TCISAR member who responded to Friday’s call, said the accident was a reminder of the inherent risks of travel in avalanche terrain, including the Big Holes, a mountain range with many avalanche-prone slopes.
AMPL, with the support of snow safety gear company BCA, recently gave out two avalanche course scholarships, one to a human-powered backcountry traveler and one to a motorized user, and the snowmobile scholarship went to a high-school-aged recipient in the Idaho Falls area.
“We have to get to the youth, and find a way to get them in classes,” Mook said. He pointed out that middle and high school students in Jackson receive avalanche education through the American Avalanche Institute, and high schoolers can elect to take their Level 1 course while in school. “That’s a really good thing, and we would like to expand that outside of Teton County, Wyoming.”
As the co-founder of The Mountain Riding Lab, which provides avalanche and rescue courses geared toward motorized users, Mook teaches that anyone going out in the mountains should bring the three essential pieces of rescue gear: a shovel, probe, and transceiver; and should carry the gear on their body, not on their snowmachine.
“Those pieces of gear are your lifeline for yourself and your riding buddies,” he said. “Riding in the backcountry is a team sport. We have to have each other’s backs.”
He added that the other elements of good backcountry travel are training and regularly checking the avalanche forecast (the BTAC covers Togwotee, the Teton region, and the Greys River area, while the Gallatin Avalanche Center includes Island Park in its forecast area). His goal at The Mountain Riding Lab this season is to bring more riders up to the high certification level required to make them instructors, so that in turn they can offer more courses to the motorized community, since Mook said there aren’t many options in the region.
Meanwhile, through AMPL, Mook is working with Teton County Wyoming SAR to install more transceiver checkers at motorized trailheads in the Jackson area. Those checkers, like the one installed at the Pole Canyon trailhead outside of Victor in memory of late professional snowmobiler Rob Kincaid, are a good awareness tool, Mook said.
“They aren’t a three-way check, they don’t tell you what your battery life is and whether you can put your transceiver in search mode, but they do let people know there’s avy terrain accessible from a trailhead,” he said. “Maybe if a rider sees the checker and doesn’t have a transceiver on him, he might think twice.”
As winter ramps up, regional first responders will continue to promote backcountry preparedness and education. Visit tcisar.org for more information on the local SAR team.