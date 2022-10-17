bonnie self

Bonnie Self 

The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is pleased to announce that Bonnie Self has been selected as the organization’s new Executive Director. Bonnie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Foundation after a career spent in service to nonprofit organizations on both sides of the Tetons.

“I am honored to join the Community Foundation of Teton Valley as Executive Director. I have a deep appreciation for local nonprofit organizations and the critical services they provide. For 15 years, the Community Foundation has helped elevate lives through the power of generosity with its strong staff, board leadership, and unwavering support from the community. I am excited to be part of such a wonderful institution and look forward to working with organizations, nonprofit staff, and board members across the valley.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.