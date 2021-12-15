The Community Foundation of Teton Valley used to field a lot of questions from executive directors and board members of local nonprofits—”Where can I hold a meeting?”
In a valley where many nonprofits operate with a single part-time or full-time staff member, often in one small office or even from home, the value of a large, accessible, free meeting space is hard to quantify.
Tim Adams, CFTV executive director, said that after years of giving recommendations on random gathering places in Teton Valley, he and his coworkers had an epiphany in their Driggs office.
“We realized we weren’t using our conference room on a daily basis,” he said, gesturing around the warmly-lit space with large tables, a snack bar, a hybrid meeting set-up, and a small bookshelf of nonprofit resources. So, he said, they renovated the room to provide more privacy, found donors to fund or donate the tables and A/V equipment, and announced in February of 2020 that the space was available to local nonprofits for free, any time.
“I think we were able to host one workshop before Covid,” Adams said ruefully. “Then we sat there staring at the space for 18 months.”
Fortunately, CFTV was able to reopen the room for reservations in June of 2021, and by the end of the year, around 325 people will have participated in a meeting, strategic planning session, or workshop in the space.
The room is reflective of the realities of the past two years; it has an air purifier as an added safeguard against Covid, and is equipped with a projector, cameras, speakers, and a screen to enable an in-person/remote meeting. Any local nonprofit can book the conference room by visiting cftetonvalley.org. Organizations are limited to three reservations at a time, but can use the space whenever—weekends have become a popular time slot for longer meetings or strategic planning sessions.
“It’s worked out really well so far,” Adams said. “We have a few additions and upgrades to make it complete, but we’re getting really good feedback.”
He added that while providing a meeting space can seem mundane compared to writing those big matching checks for the Tin Cup Challenge or introducing teens to charitable giving in the Youth Philanthropy program, this offering fits with the Community Foundation’s mission.
“Our goal is to elevate nonprofits, and one way to do so is by making sure they have a well-informed, involved board, or by offering a quiet place to talk with potential donors, or by giving them a professional-quality place to meet so they don’t need to spend money on the equipment or space,” he said.
CFTV often uses its own conference room, hosting leadership and fundraising workshops for new board members and executive directors; for a full event schedule visit cftetonvalley.org.
In finer weather, the CFTV staff found themselves outside, using the large gazebo between Holiday Propane and the Sage Realty (now Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties) building.
“We were meeting out there a lot this summer and realized it needed some safety upgrades,” Adams said about the gazebo, which was built by Kaye and Harold Dunn in 1995. “Then, we wanted a way to honor the valley’s nonprofits and remember what they went through these past couple of years.”
After refurbishing the gazebo, CFTV announced this year’s Dawn Banks Award recipients: all of the local nonprofit leaders. The gazebo is dedicated to their “unwavering commitment to this community during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“The gazebo is used so frequently, there are people there every day when it’s nice,” Adams said. “I love that we have a plaque there, so five or ten years down the road we’ll still be reminded of the valuable and vital services that nonprofits provide.”