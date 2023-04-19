The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce 2023 Competitive Grant Awardees. Thanks to the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers, the Community Foundation was able to award twenty-two Competitive Grants to Teton Valley nonprofits through this year’s Competitive Grant Program. In total, the Grant Committee awarded $70,000 directly to local organizations in support of programs and projects that will elevate lives in Teton Valley. Additionally, the Community Foundation recently granted $19,797 to three health & human service-oriented nonprofits through the Opportunity Fund.
Twenty-nine organizations submitted applications through the Competitive Grant program, for a total ask of $139,764. Applications were given equal weight and attention by our dedicated, volunteer Grant Committee who works together to determine this focused funding. Nine proposals were fully funded, while 13 saw partial funding for their applications.
By backing these projects today, we help support the future of these organizations and their dedicated programming. All twenty-five awardees gathered at the Community Foundation to receive funds and celebrate a total of $89,797 granted in support of critical community needs.
2023 Competitive Grant Awards:
ABC — Above & Beyond the Classroom — $5,000: Mental Health Support for ABC Students
ACT Foundation — $3,000: Have Trailer, Will Travel
American Legion, Post 95 — $5,000: Save the American Legion Building
Downtown Driggs Association — $1,000: Creative Crosswalks: Safety Through Placemaking
Education Foundation of Teton Valley — $5,000: Teton Valley Cares
Family Safety Network — $5,000: Teen Interns for Healthy Relationships
Friends of Teton Valley Sports & Wellness — $2,000: Teton County Recreation & Public Access Master Recreation Plan Update
HAPI Trails — $1,500: Project Vet Stalls
Mountain Bike the Tetons — $1,000: Executive Director & Board Professional Development
PAWS of Teton Valley — $4,000: PAWS of Teton Valley Shelter Operations Funding
Seniors West of the Tetons — $7,000: Replacement Vehicle for Senior Center
Teton County Idaho 4-H — $2,000: Teton County 4-H Programs Expanding
Teton County Idaho Fair Board — $2,000: Fairgrounds Picnic Tables
Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue — $2,000: TCISAR Full Face Helmets
Teton Rock Gym — $1,000: Rock Climbing Single Pitch Instructor Certification
Teton Valley Aquatics — $5,000: Aquatic Facility Conceptual Design
Teton Valley Foundation — $2,500: New Fencing for Music on Main
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition — $2,500: Regional Resource Guide
Teton Valley Hospital — $2,597: Teton Valley Wound Care Training
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Competitive Grant Program is made possible through charitable donations to the Tin Cup Challenger Fund, as well as direct donations to the Grants Program, providing the Foundation with another avenue to help support local nonprofits in better meeting the needs of our community. Since 2008, the Foundation has awarded over $700,000 dollars in Competitive Grant and Youth Philanthropy Awards. For more information on the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Grant Programs, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call 208-354-0230.
