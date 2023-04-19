The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce 2023 Competitive Grant Awardees. Thanks to the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers, the Community Foundation was able to award twenty-two Competitive Grants to Teton Valley nonprofits through this year’s Competitive Grant Program. In total, the Grant Committee awarded $70,000 directly to local organizations in support of programs and projects that will elevate lives in Teton Valley. Additionally, the Community Foundation recently granted $19,797 to three health & human service-oriented nonprofits through the Opportunity Fund.

Twenty-nine organizations submitted applications through the Competitive Grant program, for a total ask of $139,764. Applications were given equal weight and attention by our dedicated, volunteer Grant Committee who works together to determine this focused funding. Nine proposals were fully funded, while 13 saw partial funding for their applications.

