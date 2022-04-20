On April 14 the Community Foundation of Teton Valley awarded nearly $72,000 in competitive grants to 16 local nonprofits, the largest ever amount of money distributed in the organization’s annual grant cycle.
The Competitive Grant Program is made possible through donations to the Tin Cup Challenger Fund as well as contributions to the grants fund. Grant applications are weighed by the grant committee, which received proposals from 24 organizations this year, for a total ask of $142,000. The committee chose to partially fund five projects and fully fund 11 projects. (In 2008, the first year of the program, the CFTV gave out $997, executive director Tim Adams pointed out during last week’s award ceremony.)
“It really shows the need and role that you fill as nonprofits in our community. This year we had another really competitive cycle,” said grants committee chair Nan Pugh, who is stepping down after five years in the position. “Every year there’s always so much more need than we have funding for. Thank you all for doing really awesome work for our community.”
After Pugh’s introduction, a representative from each organization gave a brief description of the proposal being funded. Several said that their applications weren’t glamorous or exciting; funds went toward staff laptops, facility remodels, a new trailer (apparently the Teton Valley Foundation fencing trailer is a “menace to society”).
“I love that I heard more than once, ‘our grant isn’t flashy,’” Adams said after the ceremony. “I can tell you, I drove that trailer, and I’m so glad TVF is getting rid of it. Computers aren’t flashy, dry suits aren’t flashy, but all those elements are what make these organizations really powerful and what makes these organizations such an important part of the community. I never want anyone to think what they’re doing isn’t flashy.”
2022 Competitive Grant Awards:
ABC – Above & Beyond the Classroom – $5,000: Academic Enrichment for At-Risk Students
American Legion, Post 95 – $5,000: Save the American Legion Building
Education Foundation of Teton Valley – $5,000: Bound For Success (Phase Two)
Family Safety Network – $5,000: Teen Interns for Healthy Relationships
Immigrant Hope–Wyoming Idaho – $1,500: Strategic Planning
Mountain Bike the Tetons – $4,016: Technology Infrastructure for MBT’s Future
One Stone Inc. – $5,000: Teton Valley TINKER Camp
PAWS of Teton Valley – $8,000: PAWS of Teton Valley Start-Up Funding
Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue – $3,042: TCISAR NRS Ascent SAR Dry Suits
Teton Valley Aquatics – $4,000: 2022 Summer Pool Program
Teton Valley Community Recycling – $3,490: Bike Mechanic Trainer
Teton Valley Food Pantry – $4,600: Pantry Remodel: Sink for Food Safety
Teton Valley Foundation – $7,100: Music on Main Fencing Trailer
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition – $5,000: Community Health & Wellness
Teton Valley Trails & Pathways – $2,500: Teton Creek Land and Water Trails Project
Teton Valley Youth Lacrosse Association – $3,000: NOCSAE Certified Safety Equipment