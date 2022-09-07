Veterans invited to mid-September gathering at historic building
Local veterans will celebrate a successful fundraising campaign to renovate the historic American Legion Hall in Driggs by hosting a gathering on Sept. 22.
The historic hall, which was built in 1940 by the Work Projects Administration, is the meeting place for the veterans of American Legion Post 95, and is home to the social services nonprofit Subs for Santa, local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and Sunday worship for Our Redeemer Church.
The old building on Wallace Avenue was in need of repair, and the estimated cost to replace the damaged roof and repaint the façade was around $80,000. In early 2022, Al Russo, a general contractor and the Driggs building inspector, formed a committee with help from Lauren Sompayrac to spearhead a valley-wide fundraising campaign on behalf of Post 95.
“I had veterans in my family, and I played with a band in some veterans halls when I lived in Florida, and those were Taj Mahals,” Russo remembered. “Then I came here and I said, our vets need a better hall.”
“The community came to us,” American Legion adjutant Nolan Boyle said about Russo’s efforts.
With contributions from private donors, grants from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and the CHC Foundation, and matching funds from the Tin Cup Challenge, the committee was able to get the aging roof replaced this summer with fresh, bright blue metal panels. Happily, the wood underneath the old metal turned out to be in good shape, saving thousands of dollars in materials and time. The job took the crew from Golds North Fork Roofing four days to complete.
“The American Legion thanks him and his crew,” Commander Gary Henrie said about roofer Jeff Gold.
Not only that, but with around $95,000 in funds, there’s enough left over to repair and repaint the damaged stucco façade (which will happen either this fall or next spring, weather depending), and begin to make interior repairs. Inside the building, Russo wants to see electrical improvements, new windows for improved ventilation, and refurbished oak floors.
Post 95’s main mission is to provide full military honors at veteran funerals; just last week the members honored the late Dr. Mo Brown, an Army veteran. Post 95 also conducts the 21-gun salute at every one of the valley’s nine cemeteries on Memorial Day each year.
To commemorate the generosity of the community and to welcome local veterans who may have moved here more recently, are of a younger generation, or are unfamiliar with the American Legion, Post 95 is holding a celebratory event on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the hall, with light hors d’oeuvres. Spouses or plus-ones are also invited.
“Spouses have gone through even more than the vets have,” Boyle said, recalling the year he spent in Korea when his wife and six children were living at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. “They get drug all over the world as we do our thing.”
All veterans are encouraged to attend, Boyle added, regardless of whether they are American Legion members or not.
Only a few days later, on Sept. 24, the freshly renovated hall will host the American Legion District 7 Fall Meeting; members from around the region as well as the state commander and other “state big shots,” as Henrie put it, will meet to discuss district business.
While this year’s campaign was a complete success, Russo said he’s not done raising money. “I hope by the end of next summer that we see a big change on the inside,” he said.
Instructions on how to donate are available at savelegionbuilding.com.
“This campaign raised more than we could ever have dreamed of,” Somprayac said. “Thanks to everyone who contributed. This shows how much the people of Teton Valley value our veterans, and how grateful we are for their service to our country.”