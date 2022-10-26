contra.jpg

Contra is a form of folk dancing with simple footwork that doesn’t require a partner. The Downtown Driggs Association and Mental Health Coalition are hosting a series of dances at the fairgrounds from November through March.

 Julia Tellman

Local nonprofits are teaming up to offer contra dancing as a fun winter diversion that cultivates community connection.

The Downtown Driggs Association and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley, assisted and inspired by Jim Pelletier of Golden Woodworking with sponsorship by Teton Valley Health, will be holding contra dances at the Teton County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on the first and third Wednesday of each month, from November to March. Don’t worry about not knowing how to contra dance—each night there will be a beginners workshop from 6:30-7 p.m. before dancing starts at 7. A $10 donation is suggested.

