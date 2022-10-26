Maintenance Notice:The site will be down for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 starting at 11:00 PM Mountain Time to perform maintenance.
Contra is a form of folk dancing with simple footwork that doesn’t require a partner. The Downtown Driggs Association and Mental Health Coalition are hosting a series of dances at the fairgrounds from November through March.
Local nonprofits are teaming up to offer contra dancing as a fun winter diversion that cultivates community connection.
The Downtown Driggs Association and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley, assisted and inspired by Jim Pelletier of Golden Woodworking with sponsorship by Teton Valley Health, will be holding contra dances at the Teton County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on the first and third Wednesday of each month, from November to March. Don’t worry about not knowing how to contra dance—each night there will be a beginners workshop from 6:30-7 p.m. before dancing starts at 7. A $10 donation is suggested.
Contra is a folk dance with simple footwork (one Teton Valley journalist has called it “energetic walking with super-basic movements”) and many of the verbal directions will be familiar to anyone who has square danced.
Pelletier, MHC executive director Sara McKeown White, and DDA executive director Lisa Simmons have all participated in contra dancing in different places across the country, and Simmons said they’re excited to “offer a healthy and joyful way for the Teton Valley community to come together during the darkest, coldest time of the year.”
Simmons added that having MHC involved is a real boon to the event. “They will provide information about suicide prevention and overcoming depression at each session. So, it’s also a response to the recent heartache our community has experienced...How can we support our community in a time of need?”
Contra, which has its roots in the 17th century, enjoyed a resurgence of popularity in Teton Valley between 2004 and 2009, with the Teton Arts Council sponsoring several dances and local bars often joining in the fun. There have been dances held intermittently since then, but this will be the first community contra dance series to be held in the roaring (twenty-) twenties.
Teton Valley’s own genial weatherman Bruce Mason will be the primary caller, the person tasked with directing the dance steps, and other community members will sub in as needed. Pelletier has coordinated a group of musicians who have generously offered to perform traditional music for donations.
“Hopefully it will be a blast and the musicians will get paid more as attendance rises,” Simmons said. “We are also looking for donors to support paying musicians more.”
The first dance is on Nov. 2. All are welcome to attend and no partner is necessary.
