In Teton Valley there are opportunities even for those who don’t consider themselves to be artists to join the community, rub shoulders with talented locals, and experience the process of making art.
Teri Mclaren, an artist and children’s book author as well as the owner of The Local Galleria on Main Street in Driggs, is known in part for her well-attended Paint Nights, in which she chooses the subject and lets attendees loose to express themselves.
On Paint Nights, which are generally held at The Local Galleria but sometimes move to the large, well-lit back room of the West Side Yard (where appetizers and drinks flow freely) Mclaren provides pre-sketched canvases so participants can focus on the painting. While she does occasionally give watercolor or acrylic instruction upon request, generally people want to use oil.
“Paint Nights are an experience filled with positivity, exploration, creativity and tons of fun,” she said. “We explore our natural surroundings and wildlife through art.”
Through the evening, Mclaren demonstrates on her own canvas and gives shading or blending tips, but for the most part each artist is left to his or her own interpretation of the subject.
“There is no ‘wrong’ here,” Mclaren noted. “There is only creation and the appreciation of the process with others feeling a desire for self expression.”
Michele Walters owns Tribe Artist Collective in downtown Tetonia, where she exhibits her own work and that of her colleagues (this summer look for shows by Steven Glass and Aimee Babneau, to name a few), sells handmade gifts from a bevy of artists, and offers classes on hands-on disciplines printmaking, bookbinding, papermaking, and ceramics.
She taught at the Art Association of Jackson Hole for years and said she’s trying to bring that environment to this side of the Tetons. “Sometimes it’s hard to motivate to create, but teaching others gives you a reason to stay inspired and continue with your body of work.”
Walters said that around this time of year, everyone wants to be outside as much as possible, so her workshops are on the backburner for now. “Winter is for focusing on educational and creative experiences, summer is for showcasing local artisans.” Plus, she pointed out, local nonprofit Teton Arts (tetonarts.org) offers excellent adult classes and children’s programming all year round.
While her Paint and Sip series is generally reserved for wintertime, Walters does offer private events for groups. “Those are so fun,” she said. “It’s so approachable, you don’t have to consider yourself an artist. Themes like ‘Bob Ross Night’ and ‘Paint Your Pet’ really get people in the door.”
When she’s not making art, Walters is curating a collection of vintage clothes, handmade bags, candles, jewelry, and more from local creatives. She considers Tribe to be a “brick and mortar Etsy of sorts.”
“With the scarcity of goods we’re seeing, people are focusing on consuming locally and keeping local artists in business. There’s something really great about knowing you’re supporting both a small business and an artist. We all strengthen each other here.”
With that mission in mind, Walters partnered with fellow artists in spaces across the valley to bring the First Friday Art Tour to Teton Valley this summer. “We all have this residual wariness from the pandemic, but I’m glad to give people an excuse to gather. Teton Valley has a growing art community and people are here, seeking unique things. We have the audience, we have the artists, it’s brilliant.”
