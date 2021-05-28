Three Teton High School sophomores were each awarded the Rotary Young Leadership Award by the Rotary Club of Teton Valley on May 6.
Charles Comfort of Alta, Wyoming is the son of Patrick Comfort. J’Cobi Larsen of Tetonia, Idaho is the son of Tiffani Craig and Brendell Larsen. Nathaniel Little also of Tetonia, Idaho is the son of Aaron Little and Mary Frances Stronks.
These young men will attend Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, representing THS and the Rotary Club of Teton Valley, at Luccock Park Camp in Livingston, Montana from July 10-14. The Academy will include other selected delegates from around the region who will participate in events including a program of guest speakers and challenging mental and physical activities designed to enhance leadership skills. Some topics are critical thinking, decision-making and ethics, communicating effectively and public service. The RYLA and Academy is a yearly event for selected sophomores from THS who are interviewed by the Rotary Club and found to show skill and excellence in leadership.