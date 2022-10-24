thumbnail_IMG_1210.jpg

Cleon Ross and his dog Gus

Cleon Walter Ross, age 88, died on October 20, 2022 at his winter home in Ucon, Idaho on a beautiful fall day. His loving and devoted wife, Connie was by his side. Cleon left behind a family that loved him dearly.

He was born May 27, 1934 in Driggs, Idaho to Eugene Walter Ross and LaVona Leona Bressler. He felt fortunate to be raised in Teton Valley, where his family farmed in Victor along the Old Jackson Highway. Cleon grew up with an older sister, LaDonna Jean and younger brother, Sheryl Lee. He went to first through eighth grade in Victor, then attended high school at Teton High in Driggs, where he was an excellent student and graduated in 1952. He loved green grass, good grammar, baseball, and hated onions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.