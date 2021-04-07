The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce the 2021 Competitive Grant Awardees. Thanks to the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers, the Community Foundation was able to award 15 Competitive Grants to Teton Valley nonprofits through this year’s Competitive Grant Program. In total, $56,645 was awarded to directly support programs and projects that will elevate lives in Teton Valley.
Twenty-four organizations submitted applications for a total ask of $91,427. Applications were given equal weight and attention by our dedicated, volunteer Grant Committee who works together to determine this focused funding. By backing these projects today, we help support the future of these organizations and their programming to ensure they will be here consistently and definitively when our community most needs them.
2021 Competitive Grant Awards:
ABC – Above & Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley: $5,000 – Expanding Afterschool Programming Services to Victor Elementary School
Education Foundation of Teton Valley: $5,066 – Purchase of Hearing & Vision Screening Equipment
Friends of the Teton River: $1,500 – Trout in the Classroom 2.0
Friends of Valley of the Tetons Library: $3,000 – Laptop Loaner Program
HAPI Trails: $4,967 – Portable Horse Shelters
Paws of Jackson Hole: $2,500 – Helping Pets & Families of Teton Valley during COVID
Seniors West of the Tetons: $3,500 – Senior Center Ventilation Upgrades
Teton Arts: $4,500 – Strategic & Succession Planning
Teton County Fair Board: $2,800 – Teton Valley Community Garden
Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue: $1,600 – BCA Avalanche Air Bag Vests
Teton Valley Aquatics: $5,000 – Portable Pool & Community Aquatics
Teton Valley Foundation: $4,000 – Instant Hot Water System for the Kotler Ice Arena
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition: $5,500 – 2021 Community Counseling Program
Teton Valley Museum: $4,612 – Founding Family Exhibit
Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation: $3,100 – Cross Country Skis for Kids
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Competitive Grant Program is made possible through charitable donations to the Tin Cup Challenger Fund, as well as direct donations to the Grants Program, providing the Foundation with another avenue to help support local nonprofits in better meeting the needs of our community. Since 2008, the Foundation has awarded over a half million dollars in Competitive Grant and Youth Philanthropy Awards. For more information on the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Grant Programs, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call 208-354-0230.