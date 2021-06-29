July 1-4
Teton Valley Balloon Rally
The Teton Valley Balloon Rally is Teton County Idaho’s unique Independence Day celebration and this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Teton Valley Balloon Rally is committed to keeping the magic of ballooning alive and is excited to host 25 colorful aircraft in honor of this year’s milestone. This traditional event features four mornings of group hot air balloon launches from the Teton County Fairgrounds in Driggs over July 1-4. The TVBR organization provides ongoing program opportunities for elementary schools and provides a scholarship to a Balloon Federation of America Junior Balloonist Summer Camp to a deserving middle or high school student each year. To learn more, donate, or volunteer visit www.tetonvalleyballoonrally.org
July 2-3City of Victor Craft Fair
The City of Victor will hold a craft fair on July 2 and 3 in the Victor City Park on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 3City of Victor 4th of July Festival
Every year, the City of Victor hosts the annual 4th of July celebration in conjunction with local non-profit groups. Join us on Saturday, July 3 in downtown Victor for the Backstreet Mile running race, flag ceremony, community breakfast, parade, library book sale, and live music at the Victor City Park after the parade.
7:30am-Flag Ceremony in City Park
7:30-9:30am-Breakfast in City Park hosted by The Community Resource Center
8:00am-Backstreet Mile Run- $10.00 per entry. Line up 30 minutes before at Kotler Ice Rink
8am-4pm- Library Book Sale in City Park
10:30am- Parade on Main Street
Music by Alan Wobbeking in City Park following the parade.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Come check out the offerings in Victor City Park and the library basement from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are overflowing with two years worth of donations! Bring your bags and boxes. Estimate the value of your choices and make a donation to the Friends of the Library. If you can’t donate, just take a book and pass it on when you are finished. Should you be busy on Saturday, remember that previously loved books will be available year-round from the newly named “Dog Eared Den” at each branch.
The Knotty Pine PigNic
Music festival and pig roast, starting at 10 a.m. in the Knotty Pine Supper Club yard. All ages, free shows from:
86
Karlos Paez with Brian Jordan
Sghetti
The Balsamroots at the Tetonia Club
Celebrate with live music at the Tetonia Club, 6-9 p.m.
Independence Day Rodeo
When visiting the West – or even if you live here – catching a summer rodeo is a must-do, and there’s no better place to embrace your inner cowboy or cowgirl than at the Teton Valley Rodeo. Conveniently situated in close proximity to Jackson Hole, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Park, the Teton Valley Rodeo makes for an ideal stop on the travel itinerary. The whole family can get up-close-and-personal with the rodeo action, all while drinking in the majestic scenery of the breathtaking peaks of the Tetons, bathed in the rays of a pink, summer sunset. There’s something for everyone at the Teton Valley Rodeo: food, fun, and entertainment for the whole family. You won’t find a more authentic western experience than this. It’s plain, good, old-fashioned fun, laid-back, and value-packed! Git your tickets, sit back, relax, and let’s rodeo! Teton County Fairgrounds, 8 p.m.
July 4Downtown Sounds: George Kilby Jr. and the Road Dogs
The Downtown Driggs Association presents this FREE outdoor contemporary music concert. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy music in this beautiful setting at the Driggs City Plaza. Beer, wine and food for sale. 6:30-9:45 p.m.
Driggs 4th of July Fireworks
Driggs will be hosting its annual fireworks show on Sunday, July 4th starting at approximately 10:15 p.m. The launch site is east of the Driggs Elementary School on LeGrand Pierre Avenue.
July 10Tetonia Celebrates America
Craft fair, parade, fun run, parade, and the Western Show Down! Want to run a summer 5k? Have some crafts to sell or buy? Want to join us in celebrating America? Then this is the event for you! Visit with friends and family while enjoying the outside. More information available through the City of Tetonia, (208) 456-2249. Ruby Carson Memorial Park
7 a.m. — Fun Run 5K
10 a.m. — Parade
11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Craft Fair
12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Western Show Down