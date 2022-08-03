Teton Valley Fair is August 6-13, 2022

We are excited to promote our Western Heritage and rural traditions with this year’s theme “Trails and Tails of Teton Valley”. The Fair Board is hosting Wagons and Tales Living History Group in an encampment north of the Teton Valley History Museum. Candlemaking, blacksmithing, trapping, butter churning, music and games of the past will be part of the experience. Come take a step back in time!