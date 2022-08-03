We are excited to promote our Western Heritage and rural traditions with this year’s theme “Trails and Tails of Teton Valley”. The Fair Board is hosting Wagons and Tales Living History Group in an encampment north of the Teton Valley History Museum. Candlemaking, blacksmithing, trapping, butter churning, music and games of the past will be part of the experience. Come take a step back in time!
Another new Fair event to experience is Cowboy Mounted Shooting which is the fastest growing equine sport in the nation! Riders shoot a .45 caliber single action revolver at 10 balloons. Certified black powder ammo goes 10 -15 feet maximum and the balloons are popped by heat and gas. Speed, accuracy and horsemanship are paramount. This event is FREE!
We are happy to offer these events along with our traditional fair favorites: open class exhibits, 4-H Animal shows and Livestock Auction, Horse Pull, Pig Wrangling, District Farm Tours, Rodeo, Pet Costume Contest, Old Time Music Concert, Figure 8, Lawn Mower Races and more!
Come join us August 6th — 13th as we celebrate! We have a full week of family friendly events and thanks to our generous sponsors, the Cowboy Mounted Shooting and the Horse Pull are FREE to the public! Visit our website at www.tetoncountyfairgrounds.com to learn more.