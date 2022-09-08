best of teton valley logo 2022

We at the Teton Valley News and the Teton Regional Economic Coalition/Chamber of Commerce think it’s important to recognize and celebrate the Best of Teton Valley. Now in its sixth year, our people’s choice awards gives the community the opportunity to draw attention to the finest food, the most exemplary service, the most caring caretakers, and the standout experiences that make Teton Valley worth the stay.

Voting will go through Oct. 4, and the winners will be announced in the newspaper on Oct. 19. The awards ceremony will be held at the Tetonia Club on Thursday, Oct. 20. Then look for our special Best of Teton Valley magazine coming out in November, highlighting the many facets of excellence in our community.