...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake
Plain. Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph in the
central mountain Zones 475 and 476.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent across the Snake Plain
and in the Wood, Salmon and Lost River Valleys.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
particularly across zone 411.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
We at the Teton Valley News and the Teton Regional Economic Coalition/Chamber of Commerce think it’s important to recognize and celebrate the Best of Teton Valley. Now in its sixth year, our people’s choice awards gives the community the opportunity to draw attention to the finest food, the most exemplary service, the most caring caretakers, and the standout experiences that make Teton Valley worth the stay.
Voting will go through Oct. 4, and the winners will be announced in the newspaper on Oct. 19. The awards ceremony will be held at the Tetonia Club on Thursday, Oct. 20. Then look for our special Best of Teton Valley magazine coming out in November, highlighting the many facets of excellence in our community.
So please visit tetonvalleynews.net and click on the “Best Of” tab on the homepage to vote, once a day, every day if you want! Go ahead, try to game the system, encourage your friends to join in, rock the vote! Snag the win for your favorite shop, your go-to restaurant, or your indispensable service provider. We want to see everyone represented in this contest.