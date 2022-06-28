It’s finally summer time, the sun is out, and there’s plenty planned in Teton Valley to celebrate Independence Day. If you’re looking for hot air balloons, music, crafts, rodeos, or fireworks, you can find something to keep yourself entertained this coming holiday weekend.
Friday, July 1 — Monday, July 4
Teton Valley Balloon Rally The Teton Valley Balloon Rally flies from the Teton County Fairgrounds in Driggs every year over the July 4th weekend. Scheduled for July 1-4, 2022 this unique event provides incredible spectator opportunities and camping options at the balloon field. Each morning boasts 25+ hot air balloon pilots, tether rides, and a walk-in cold balloon. Interested in learning more about hot air ballooning? Register to volunteer on the field or become an event sponsor; while you’re at the field chat with the Hot Crew about their school outreach and scholarship programs plus the unique history of the event. If you miss the July Rally, event organizers are always on hand at the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Tin Cup Challenge — always the 3rd Saturday in July. Learn more at tetonvalleyballoonrally.org.
Saturday, July 2
Downtown Sounds The Downtown Driggs Association presents this FREE outdoor contemporary music concert by local bands and regional bands. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy music in this beautiful setting in the heart of Driggs. Beer, wine and food for sale. On July 2 enjoy three sets on the courthouse lawn from 4:30 — 10:00pm: Jeff Crosby Band, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine
Saturday, July 2 — Monday, July 4
City of Victor Annual Arts & Crafts Fair The City of Victor will hold a craft fair on July 2 through 4 in the Victor City Park on Main Street. 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Monday, July 4
City of Victor 4th of July Festival Every year, the City of Victor hosts the annual 4th of July celebration in conjunction with local organizations and nonprofit groups.
7:30 a.m.: Flag Ceremony and Breakfast, hosted by the Lone Wolf Wrestling Club (Teton Wrestlers)
8 a.m.: Back Street Mile Run- hosted by Teton High School Track and Field
9 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Friends of the Library Annual 4th of July Book Sale. Shop for books under the old bell tower in Victor City Park and support the Valley of the Tetons Library
10:30 a.m.: Parade
(Please keep in mind that road closures will be in effect starting at 10:15 a.m. Please use detours and try to arrive early. Once the detour goes into effect, Hwy 33 at 7000 S through Hwy 33 at W 9500 S will be closed to all through traffic until parade is over and main street is cleared out. Aspen Street, and Baseline will also be shut down to all through traffic starting at 9:30 a.m. If you are in the parade, please park in town and walk to your floats. Elm Street is for floats only, no through traffic.)
Following the parade, head over to the City Park for live music by local vocalist and entertainer Alan Wobbeking, lunch sold by the Lone Wolf Wrestling Club, and craft fair vendors.
4th of July Teton Valley Rodeo A little bit of something for everyone! Western, fun action packed! 8 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds
Driggs 4th of July Fireworks Driggs will be hosting its annual fireworks show on Monday, July 4th starting at approximately 10:15 p.m. The launch site is east of the Driggs Elementary School on LeGrand Pierre Avenue.
Saturday, July 9
Tetonia Celebrates America The fun doesn’t end on the 4th. Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Tetonia Celebrates America on July 9th, 2022! 5K Fun Run, Parade, Vendor Fair, Live Music, Dunk Tank, Hand Catch Fish Pond for Kids, Water Fun, and More! To sign up for a vendor booth, parade float or for general questions reach out to Jacque by phone ay 208.456.2249 or by email at Clerk@Cityoftetonia.com!