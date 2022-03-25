Earth Day celebratory service event at Teton Valley Community Garden, Thursday, April 21 and Registration Info for Renting Garden Plots
Join us for a fun garden season kickoff in celebration of Earth Week on Thursday, April 21 from 3:30-6:30pm at the Teton County, Idaho Fairgrounds in Driggs.
Help us get the Teton Valley Community Garden ready for the season and learn about horticulture from Teton Valley Master Gardeners and UI Extension staff and educators. Families, beginners and/or seasoned gardeners are all welcome to volunteer and learn more about our exciting educational opportunities and community development efforts at the community garden.
Volunteers, please dress in mountain spring attire; remember there’s no bad weather, just bad preparation! Feel free to bring garden tools and gloves, but we will also have a few tools to borrow for the event. Snacks and refreshments will be provided, as well as a chance to win one of several raffle prizes.
For folks interested in renting a garden plot for the season, there are still a handful of garden plots available. Ready-to-plant 8 x 8 square foot plots are available to individuals or groups interested in growing produce in a supportive community setting. Registration is due by May 6. Plots are first come first serve and will be open until filled. An annual plot is $35 and includes soil/compost mix, irrigation, access to garden tools and a storage shed, and a discount on a variety of garden workshops provided by University of Idaho Extension over the garden season. There are several scholarships for plots also available (contact us for details). Plot fees are due at the Teton County Fairgrounds at 1413 N Hwy 33, Driggs, ID 83422; (208) 354-8790; tetonfair@gmail.com.