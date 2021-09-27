The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Sept. 24, recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations and adults in high risk occupational and institutional settings.
“I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.
The current recommendation for a booster shot is only for the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and should be administered at least 6 months after receiving a second dose of the same. The CDC also said they would evaluate available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
CDC recommends:
● People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,
● People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,
● People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
● People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
With the current surge of COVID-19 impacting hospital and healthcare system capacity across the state, a booster shot will help increase protection from the virus in those who are at high-risk for exposure.
“We owe it to ourselves and our community to get the vaccine,” says Teton Valley Health CEO, Keith Gnagey. “Plain and simple, the vaccine remains our best way to fight the pandemic.”
Teton Valley Health will continue to offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Driggs Clinic (located at 283 North First Street) on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday between 9:00am - 3:30pm. To ensure that they can meet demand for the Pfizer booster shot, TVH will begin administering booster shots only to those aged 75 and older.
Eastern Idaho Public Health will continue offering COVID vaccinations at the Driggs office (located at 820 Valley Centre Drive) on Tuesdays (but with limited capacity on Wednesday, September 29). Hours for appointments will vary. Boosters will be available to everyone in the groups approved by the CDC. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 533-3223 (generally, Monday through Friday between 8:00am - 5:00pm).
Corner Drug (located at 10 Main Street) will continue to offer vaccines, and now the Pfizer booster, Monday through Saturday between 9:00am - 6:30pm for all categories approved by CDC.
Broulim’s Pharmacy (located at 240 S Main Street) will continue to offer vaccines, and now the Pfizer booster, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 10:00am - 12:00pm in the morning and between 3:00pm - 4:30pm in the afternoon for all categories approved by the CDC.
All agencies appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to get through the current surge in cases. New information will be published as soon as it is available. For all COVID-19 information, please visit: https://coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com
Thank you for doing your part to protect our community.