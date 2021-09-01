Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
The clock is ticking for people interested in running for public office. There are positions open in each city and on the school board, as well as the fire district and cemetery districts. Potential candidates must submit their declaration of candidacy to the clerk of the political subdivision by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
In Tetonia, two council seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot. In the Driggs government, three council positions and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot. In Victor, two council seats are available.
Two trustees, representing Zone 3 and 4, will be elected to serve four-year terms on the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees. Each cemetery district has one or two commissioner seats open for election for four-year terms. In the Teton County Fire Protection District, one of the three commissioner seats will be up for election.
Elections will not be held for the school district, cemetery district, or fire district if only one qualified candidate has filed for the available position.
For the complete instructions on how to file, visit tetoncountyidaho.gov and go to the Elections page.
If you miss the deadline, you can still run as a write-in candidate. In order to do so, you must file a declaration of intent with the respective clerk by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Forms may be obtained from the political subdivision or from the county clerk. The deadline for candidate withdrawal is Sept. 17.