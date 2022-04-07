Update, 3 p.m. This story has been updated to include comment from Broulim’s.
A Driggs resident and longtime Broulim's employee is being charged with video voyeurism and attempted destruction of evidence after a camera was discovered in the men's upstairs restroom at the Driggs grocery store.
A little after noon on March 12, according to the probable cause declaration submitted by Sergeant Kendall Bowser, the Teton County Sheriff's Office was alerted that a Broulim's employee had found a discreet video camera in a vent in the men's public restroom in the upstairs alcove of the supermarket. The store manager took the camera into his office and called the sheriff's office to report the finding, but by the time Bowser responded, the camera had been taken.
Security video footage in the office shows a man removing the camera then leaving the store. The man was identified as Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, of Driggs, an employee of the store. Bowser found and spoke with Bravo-Camacho, who admitted to taking the camera and said he had disposed of it in the store's trash compactor. The security footage did not match that claim, so Bowser asked to search the man's car and to look at his phone. When Bravo-Camacho refused the request, he was arrested. He later posted a $10,000 bond for bail.
The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Bravo-Camacho's house on March 13 and seized a large number of recording and storage devices, including 15 USB compatible cameras, seven microSD cards, a camera mount, 19 CDs, and three laptops.
On March 14, Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith filed a criminal complaint against Bravo-Camacho with a felony charge of video voyeurism and a felony charge of attempted destruction of evidence.
The voyeurism charge is for installing or causing to be installed an imaging device in a place where people expect to have privacy, with the intent of personal gratification or entertainment. Smith said that there is no evidence at this time that the material was disseminated.
Officers have reviewed over 620 videos and photos of individuals using the men's and women's upstairs restrooms between sometime in 2020 and March of this year. The entire time span of the surveillance is not yet known; some of the devices are locked and some of the images and videos don't have capture dates.
On April 7 the prosecutor filed an amended criminal complaint with two additional charges of voyeurism, due to the positive identification of almost 40 individuals who were filmed in January and March of 2022. Those people have been notified.
"I want to make sure as many victims as possible are properly represented, to better reflect the number of people that were captured on camera without their consent," Smith said about the additional charges.
The penalty for each count of voyeurism is up to $50,000 and five years in jail; for destruction of evidence the penalty is $10,000 and 2.5 years in jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Broulim's CEO Robert Broulim released a statement on April 7: “Broulim’s has been working diligently and closely with law enforcement to help them with any information they need. Nothing is more important or valuable to Broulim’s Supermarkets than the safety of everyone who is involved with our stores. We make a concerted effort to implement the highest standards of safety. Broulim’s cannot make any comments on this investigation because it is an active criminal investigation. We would refer any further questions to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.“
A Message from the Family Safety Network:
If you believe you may have been a victim of video voyeurism, it would not be unusual to experience feelings of isolation, anxiety, fear, difficulty concentrating or sleeping. Know that you are not alone and that there is help and support available. Please do not hesitate to contact Family Safety Network at (208) 354-7233. Advocates at Family Safety Network are available to offer free and confidential support, provide information on your rights as a victim, discuss how the criminal justice system works, and connect you to mental health counseling.