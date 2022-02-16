Immigrant Hope-Wyoming/Idaho has instituted a new program in which local businesses can support people seeking legal residency or citizenship through sponsorship.
Immigrant Hope is a Jackson-based branch of a national nonprofit that helps immigrants find a pathway to legal residency or citizenship, and offers assistance in preparing applications for citizenship, green cards, and DACA for Dreamers, to name a few.
Last year was a busy one for the growing organization; the staff helped over 90 people with their applications, including around 20 Teton Valley residents. Executive director Lura Matthews noted that once a person can work legally, it can be life-changing for themselves and their families. “It makes such a difference,” she said.
She explained that the nonprofit has several new board members who have brought a lot of energy and ideas to the table, including the business sponsorship program. There are currently four sponsorship levels, ranging from $350 to $5,000 and above.
“We don’t have a big fundraising event like a lot of other nonprofits, so this is a great way for businesses to show support for Immigrant Hope,” Matthews said. “A lot of local businesses have immigrants who work for them, who have been our clients. As a thank you for becoming a sponsor, Immigrant Hope will publicly announce the partnership with the nonprofit and provide a presentation for the business’s employees about its services.”
So far three businesses in the Tetons have signed on: Aguila Mexicana and Tortilleria y Tacos El Metate in Jackson and Agave Family Mexican Restaurant in Driggs. Matthews said that the nonprofit was having a restaurant night at El Metate and a board member was telling the owner about Immigrant Hope, and after hearing about the organization’s mission he decided right on the spot to become a business sponsor.
Agave in Driggs soon followed suit, donating the proceeds from a restaurant night recently.
After a news brief on KHOL on Feb. 10 about the new program, the owners of Butter, Wanderlust Bistro, and Streetfood, Marcos Hernandez and Amelia Hatchard, stepped up as platinum-level sponsors, donating $5,000 to the program.
Matthews said she was blown away by their generosity and by the initial response and support for Immigrant Hope’s work.
These business sponsorships help people afford what can be expensive applications. A DACA renewal costs $495, and Immigrant Hope’s assistance costs a little extra on top of that. Other applications are even more expensive and complicated, with a green card costing nearly $2,000 not including the labyrinthine application process.
“We’re here to help,” Matthews said. “If people are worried about cost, that’s why we have donors and business sponsors. We’re trying to continue to grow and help our community.”
Visit immigranthope.org/location/wyoming-idaho to donate. People who need help with applications should email wyomingidaho@immigranthope.org or call or text (208) 709-0131.