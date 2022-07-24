Broulim’s Fresh Foods, with stores located throughout eastern Idaho and Wyoming will officially begin accepting Supplement Nutritional Assistant Program Online payments from their customers to use on their online grocery store, starting today at their Idaho locations.

“It is crucial that we offer our customers options when it comes to their online shopping experience,” said Robert Broulim, President of Broulim’s Fresh Foods. “The opportunity to offer SNAP Online removes financial barriers for families in our community, allowing all individuals to access healthy quality products.”