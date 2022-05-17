In a joint media statement on May 17, the City of Victor and Broulim's announced that the east Idaho grocery store chain would be pausing its efforts to build a Victor location, citing a recent legal judgment and rising development costs.
Broulim's purchased the old Victor Elementary School property from the school district in 2020 for $600,000 and has been working since then to gain the approvals necessary to construct a grocery store on East Center Street.
In early 2021, Broulim’s requested a rezone of the school property from civic to commercial-mixed use in order to build a new store. The application was the subject of three planning and zoning meetings and one city council meeting, and the majority of public participants who submitted comment said they were opposed to the rezone. In May of 2021 the council voted 3-1 to approve the request, with conditions.
After a neighbor requested judicial review of the decision, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled this March that because a traffic study was listed as one condition of approval, the city council should have required the completed study before approving the rezone.
“Per Judge Boyce’s ruling, we have been working on completing a traffic study to satisfy the Judge's decision,” said Robert Broulim, president of Broulim's Fresh Foods, in the May 17 statement. “While our commitment to having a grocery store in Victor has never been stronger, with rising interest rates, labor shortages, higher material costs, and the limitation in the size and design of the store we can build in Victor, we have decided now may not be the best time to build a new store in Victor."
The company has been attempting to break into the Victor market since 2016; the former school property was the third in a series of sites that the company had explored. In between those forays, the city passed an ordinance, proposed by then-council member and now Mayor Will Frohlich, limiting the footprint of commercial buildings to 20,000 sq. ft., a decision that Broulim strongly opposed at the time.
"Many guests visiting our Driggs store drive from Victor to do their grocery shopping. We will continue to have a passion in building a full-service grocery store more convenient for them to shop when the conditions are more appropriate. We hope that, over time, we are able to rekindle our efforts to build a new grocery store in the Victor community,” Broulim added in his statement.
Frohlich, who as mayor has advocated in favor of the development during city council meetings, expressed disappointment about the pause.
“I completely understand the headwinds that businesses face right now and respect Broulim's decision to pause development of a new store in our community until economic conditions improve," Frohlich said in the statement, and committed to continuing to work with the company "when the time is right."