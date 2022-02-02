An unidentified Bonneville County boy between the ages of 13 and 17 has died with COVID-19. It is the first COVID-19-related death of someone 17 or younger in eastern Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare notified Eastern Idaho Public Health District officials of the boy’s death Tuesday.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows just one death statewide in a person under age 18, however a southwest Idaho infant died in November from COVID-19-related causes, the department previously announced. Idaho has recorded 4,425 COVID-19 deaths but just 22 of those have come in persons under 30 years of age.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker showed just 1,220 COVID-19 deaths nationwide had come in persons 17 and under. Nationally 748,336 people had died with COVID-19.
Through Monday, Eastern Idaho Public Health had recorded 424 COVID-19-related deaths and 47 people in the district were hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday the district reported five COVID-19-related deaths in Bonneville County, including a woman in her 30s and men in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s, respectively.
Teton County has so far recorded eight deaths of residents since the pandemic began in 2020.