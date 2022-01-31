...BLOWING SNOW WILL AFFECT U.S. HIGHWAY 26 AND IDAHO STATE
HIGHWAY 33 THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON...
At 1049 AM MST, an area of blowing and drifting snow was located on
U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. A second area of
blowing and drifting snow was observed along Idaho State Highway 33
between Newdale and Tetonia. Wind gusts to 45 mph are also likely.
These conditions will likely last through late afternoon.
Locations impacted include...
Heise and Tetonia Research Station.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
The Education Foundation is pleased to announce that our newest program, Bound for Success, launched on Monday, January 25 in both Teton Middle School and Teton High School.
Bound for Success is an innovative program designed to enhance the skills and motivation necessary for success in life beyond high school. In a three-phase pilot, this program will provide professional college and success services, one-to-one and group support through caring volunteer mentors, a peer support model, and hope for success in college, career, and life.
In Phase One, students in a combined 7th/8th-grade class and an 11th-grade class, alongside their teachers, will work with professional college and career consultants through a 5-10 week workshop series during their school leadership or advocacy class. Developed using best practices, students in each grade work through a series of tasks designed to get them thinking about their future and provide students with the tools and resources they need to begin planning a successful transition out of our public schools. The "Success Coaching" will progressively build over the next three years alongside students, as school-day teachers and consultants fine-tune curriculum and new content is introduced for each new grade.
As we monitor the coaching component implementation, the Education Foundation is now building the early stages of Phase Two- Success Mentorship. This phase will allow us to connect the wealth of knowledge and expertise in our community with the public school students who need it most. We will build the mentorship program slowly to ensure a sustainable and positive impact on students and volunteers alike. Visit tetoneducation.org/innovative-programs to learn more and stay tuned for more information this year!