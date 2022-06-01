A student-run educational nonprofit based in southwest Idaho is making its first major foray east by offering a STEM summer camp in Teton Valley.
One Stone’s programming combines service and philanthropy with experiential and place-based learning to connect students with communities. The organization was founded in 2008 in Boise and now has two staff members living in Teton Valley: Michelle Heaton, the former head of school at Teton Science Schools, and Allison Parker, who moved away from the Tetons in 2010 and said she has been trying to get back ever since.
This year there will be two TINKER camps at Sherman Park in Victor, on July 11-14 and July 18-21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Elementary school students will explore science, technology, engineering, and math with high school-aged mentors. The camp is free for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch, thanks in part to a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. One Stone will work with Above & Beyond the Classroom, Friends of the Teton River, Teton County 4-H, and Valley of the Tetons Library to provide a range of real-world learning experiences.
Parker said that when she was the director of the Teton Arts Council over a decade ago, she helped put on a summer camp with FTR, a meaningful experience that showed the impact of nonprofits working together.
“That was so powerful and received a huge response from the community,” she said. “That showed me the value of collaborating with organizations that have a strong sense of place. There are so many organizations serving learners here, so our goal is to amplify their work and provide additional services.”
Parker acknowledged that there are already summer camps in Teton Valley, such as the ones provided by Grand Targhee, Learning Academy, and Teton Science Schools, but the cost can be out of reach for low-income families, and the demand for quality out-of-school programs far exceeds the supply.
As the One Stone director of STEM research, Parker is passionate about increasing rural Idaho students’ access to STEM programming, which can help kids believe they can become scientists or engineers. “When children engage in TINKER, they experience statistically significant mindset changes,” she said, pointing to TINKER surveys that found that after going through the camp, kids are more comfortable identifying themselves as scientific learners.
Heaton said she and Parker have been working for nearly a year to bring a new One Stone hub to Teton Valley.
“We’re excited to take some of the incredible things that we’ve implemented in the Treasure Valley and begin offering them to other communities,” Heaton said. “We know that other communities have this huge need for out-of-school programming, and this will be the first camp we’re offering outside of Boise. Teton Valley cares so much about its kids and this place—you see people light up when you have these conversations. We’re so excited to bring the camp here.”
To register visit onestone.org/events. For more information, email allison@onestone.org.