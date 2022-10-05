-Why are you running?
I am seeking re-election to the Board of County Commissioners because there are several ongoing projects at the county that need to be carried forward, maintained, or completed, and because it’s critical for the community to have some continuity and stability going forward. Inconsistent BoCC administrations over the past 20 years, with conflicting philosophies and goals, contributed to a revolving door of land-use planners and a lack of cohesive direction for multiple county departments.
I first sought public office because, after decades of public architecture projects and service on planning and non-profit boards, I wished to contribute to the valley on another level. I was eager to see our adopted Comprehensive Plan implemented in a revised Land Development Code as Idaho statute requires. We also needed better policies to deal with obsolete and partially built existing subdivisions. It was important to me that taxpayer dollars were used responsibly, by holding developers, not community members, accountable for all development costs. With a new Land Development Code adopted this past summer, it’s now our job to ensure it’s allowed to “take root” and succeed as the community intends.
I had planned to broaden the economic base of the County, by attracting new businesses and creating quality jobs. I believed we could attract more clean industries like CityPASS, 22 Designs and Creative Energies. These were examples of forward-looking enterprises that conducted business over a wide area yet employed most of their staffs locally and recirculated their payrolls through the local economy many times over. Since then, we have been successful in attracting additional new clean industries like Give’r Gloves and New West KnifeWorks to the valley. This trend, if allowed to continue, will strengthen the community’s economic base, and make us less dependent on an inherently unstable real estate development cycle.
At the beginning of my term, I also said that something needed to be done to address the affordable housing crisis that had been spreading into our valley. I added that when locals could not afford to live in the valley, our local culture would begin to disappear, and we would be left with a “community” of trophy second homes, with no one to run the restaurants, play music, serve a beer, or teach our kids in school. This narrative unfortunately has already played out to a significant degree. Three years ago, the BoCC joined with the valley’s cities in establishing the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. With several projects now underway, the TCJHA is already a success but it needs the ongoing support of the county to effectively continue its mission.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
Teton Valley has been discovered by the outside world. Quality of life migrants, many of whom are retirees from other parts of the country, have moved here steadily and have altered the demographic of the valley. Post-pandemic, this in-migration has accelerated with an influx of remote zoom workers. It’s hard to settle on just two policy priorities but 1) we need to directly address the issues related to the county’s explosive growth and 2) we must continue to actively deal with our worsening housing situation. Growth-related issues that the BoCC must address include land development, Grand Targhee expansion, state highway traffic, and river overcrowding. The housing crisis is national in scope but requires mostly local solutions. Chief amongst these is Teton County’s ongoing commitment to fund and support the Joint Housing Authority.
Rather than using a hands-off approach, addressing growth head-on means we must actively advocate for development that is closer to our cities and their Areas of Impact, not more subdivisions that are located far from water and sewer infrastructure and community services. The expansion of Grand Targhee, without mitigation measures, means new revenues for our Wyoming neighbors but mostly new obligations and support burdens for us. So, we must successfully negotiate with the resort, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and Teton County Wyoming to achieve a fair shake for Teton County Idaho.
With respect to highway traffic and safety, we must continue communicating with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to convey the valley’s desire for more turn lanes, breakdown lanes and reduced speeds. ITD has already agreed to install rumble strips at the Hwy 32 stop sign this fall and centerline rumble strips designed to reduce inattentive driving on Hwy 33 next spring. Work sessions between the cities, county, ITD and emergency services are currently planned to help us make our roads safer for the travelling public. The Teton River will require continued careful planning and stewardship to ensure its tranquil beauty is not “loved to death” by legions of new visitors.
Regarding housing policy, some in the valley, including my opponent, have said that market forces should rule and that no action is necessary. This is an overly simplistic view, like the thinking behind trickle-down economics. The truth is that market forces have actually increased the cost of housing in Teton County over the past quarter century without a corresponding increase in family incomes. This cost increase has skyrocketed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. For a young professional trying to make an entry-level purchase, or for those who are still part of the rental market, the result is that market-rate housing is now more out of reach than ever.
In 2019, the BoCC joined with the cities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia to form the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. As a result, our community now has an affordable housing strategic plan, an affordable housing supply plan, and an organization working constantly to implement housing projects that will benefit locals.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
To deal with the issues we face requires an active BoCC, not one that sits back, collects a paycheck, and lets things happen. Simply relying on market-based solutions and a leave-well-enough-alone approach doesn’t work when dealing with the rapid growth and development we are facing.
An additional step in the land development code update process will involve directly addressing housing supply. Since the most feasible locations for affordable housing projects are in our cities and their Areas of Impact (AOI) due to the closeness of water and sewer connections, schools, and other community services, the BoCC wants to concentrate its efforts on increasing the amount of affordable housing stock in those areas. In the next several months, the BoCC is scheduled to renegotiate the AOI agreements with each city in the valley to attempt to incentivize more affordable housing in and near that city. Without incentives, developers will tend to build housing that maximizes investor profits, not community interests.
I have led efforts to increase the efficiency of county facilities and have coordinated the reassignment of different departments to existing or renovated facilities that best match their needs. Initial work along these lines resulted in the county’s Road and Bridge Department moving to the County Annex (formerly Armory) Building earlier this year and Teton County Search and Rescue (TCISAR) moving to R&B’s former base on Buxton Ave, placing them in closer proximity to the Sheriff’s Office.
Conversations and additional planning efforts are expected to continue over the next year with the Fair Board, the University of Idaho Extension Office/4-H, the Fire District and other agencies, all exploring different configurations of departments and facilities in an attempt to best serve the needs of the county going forward.
The BoCC is committed to ongoing funding and support of the Joint Housing Authority. The JHA currently has projects underway on Depot St in Driggs and at Sherman Park in Victor and is well on its way to delivering dozens of deed-restricted units to people who qualify for them. The JHA has entered into agreements with Teton County and the cities of Victor and Driggs to use publicly owned parcels for housing developments that prioritize employees who work in our community. The BoCC has also agreed to donate a portion of the former County Road and Bridge facility site on Buxton Ave in Driggs for a workforce housing project. Further, the county allocated ARPA funds and the JHA is pursuing grant and other funding across a broad spectrum of sources. Ongoing support and funding of the most viable housing mitigation entity we have is absolutely essential.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Like many businesses and organizations in 2022, Teton County is challenged by an inability to attract and retain professional staff. The county also faces an increased demand for services from the public while trying to deal with a reduced ability to pay for and deliver those services. Last but not least, the county has to conduct its business in an ever more challenging and often disrespectful environment for public officials and employees.
In many ways the county seems to be politically and philosophically divided in similar fashion to what we see on the national stage. It really doesn’t have to be that way. I promise to listen and to remain open to other views and try to develop solutions that work for as wide a spectrum of people as possible.
I believe we’re “all in this together.” I value the friendship and opinions of old-timers and newcomers alike. I enjoy synthesizing the diversity of opinions and using my experience as a large project manager to develop solutions that work for the entire community and help us prepare and adapt for the future. We all benefit from fair and consistent government and a strong economy. And I think we all hope to preserve the rural character of Teton Valley. Mutual respect and community support are the things that bind us together and make our valley a great place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.