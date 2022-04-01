A local billionaire is planning to open a private aeronautical station for space pleasure cruises in the North Leigh area.
The mysterious unnamed billionaire, who owns three minor league baseball teams and one traveling circus, has bought approximately a quarter of the land in Teton Valley through various LLCs, and now his intentions for the property have been revealed.
The Wall Street Journal broke the news about the rocket launch site in a report on April 1, and published a glowing editorial expounding the benefits of privatized space "luxe-ploration."
The soon-to-be-astronaut declined to comment but fellow outer space aficionado Geoff Bozo said he was pleased to have some competition in the decadent billionaire space race.
Rapper and soap opera star Kane East confirmed in a tweet that he planned to be the first passenger aboard the new Jedediah Smith rocket ship (so named because "Beaver Dick" was deemed inappropriate).
Building permits submitted to the county indicate that the billionaire is attempting to complete the launch pad before the Jackson Hole Airport reopens, in order to capture a share of that elite clientele. County planner Cup Stanworth said that, surprisingly, nothing in the land development code prohibits rocket launch sites.
"He'll probably need a variance though," Stanworth added.