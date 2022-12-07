Christmas magic will once again be at center stage this winter as the Summit School of the Arts once again will put on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at the Teton High School auditorium December 16th and 17th.

“I think there’s something about The Nutcracker that reminds people, regardless of age, how much magic is involved at Christmas time”, says Whitney Mckee, Owner of Summit School of the Arts and Director of Summit’s The Nutcracker.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.