Organization pivots its focus in response to unprecedented economic growth, influx of tourist and impact to community
Bevin Taylor joined the Teton Regional Economic Coalition in early March as Program Manager. In this capacity, Taylor will be responsible for supporting economic development adopted by the Teton County Economic Development Plan, which aims to support existing local businesses, start-ups and prospective businesses resulting in job creation, higher wages, commitment to sustainability and conservation. Taylor will also manage the Idaho Tourism Commerce (ITC) grant, Teton Valley's largest state funding source, which provides funding for local nonprofit events.
“Working with TREC enables me to leverage my background in nonprofit and business, together with my passion for philanthropy and community, '' said Taylor.
Additionally, she will handle the marketing and management of The Geo Center and its educational programs, while identifying and securing additional grant funding and sponsorships for TREC, the Chamber of Commerce and The Geo.
Taylor, a resident of Driggs, relocated to Teton Valley from the Washington, DC area. There she was Regional Director of Hope For The Warriors®, a national nonprofit serving wounded service members and their families. “When people ask me how we discovered Teton Valley, my response is always, fate! It was a beautiful accident. We came here for a year of family adventure, and that was almost five years ago.”
TREC is working to assess the impact of the rapidly changing local economy and respond to the needs of the community accordingly. “Our objectives are clear, but we are altering our strategic approach, in an effort to maintain balance and sustainability. Among other initiatives, we are shifting our messaging on tourism, attracting and retaining a discerning visitor and educating them about Teton Valley and
empowering them to minimize the impact that they have on our local community, wildlife, and natural resources,” said Brian McDermott, TREC’s Executive Director.
I am reminded each day that living and raising a family here is a privilege, and working with TREC provides me with the opportunity to commit myself each day to being a steward of thoughtful, sustainable economic development and community. I want to contribute to preserving the character and charm of Teton Valley. I believe we all have a responsibility.”
As Regional Manager for Hope For The Warriors® in Washington DC, Taylor lobbied for fiscal support and the long term needs of injured service members and their families. She also managed various major fundraising initiatives including the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), and organized the inaugural, Got Heart, Give Hope® gala, now in its 10th year, hosted by award-winning actor/humanitarian Gary Sinise. She actively sought to bring greater credibility and national visibility to the former grassroots organization, by earning the “Best in America” designation by the Independent Charities of America, as well as accreditation by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.
Taylor earned her Bachelors in Business Administration in Marketing from the University of North Florida and her MBA in International Business from the University of Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining TREC, Taylor worked in various capacities for the Teton School District 401 and the private education sector.
Taylor lives with her husband and two daughters in Driggs and enjoys all of the outdoor activities and natural landscapes that Teton Valley offers. They can often be found in Teton Canyon, hiking with their overzealous golden retrievers.