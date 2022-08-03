Mayor Will Frohlich announced at the July 27th City Council meeting that he had promoted Deputy City Administrator Jeremy Besbris to the post of City Administrator. Besbris takes over for Troy Butzlaff, who has served as Interim City Administrator since July 2021.
Besbris holds a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also has a Master of Arts in International Peace Studies from the United Nations mandated University for Peace and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Besbris was hired by the City in August 2021 as Deputy City Administrator. Before working for the City, Besbris was the founder/owner of Elevada a technology company based in Bogota, Colombia that specialized in using unmanned aerial vehicles to produce high-resolution maps to advance project-based human development.
Besbris has a long history with the City of Victor having served on the City's Planning and Zoning Commission from March 2010 to August 2012 and again from January 2014 to September 2014.
Besbris's new role will commence on August 1st. Butzlaff will continue with the City in a new capacity managing special and capital projects.
For more information, please contact Mayor Frohlich at (208) 787-2940.