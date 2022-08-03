city of victor seal.jpg

Mayor Will Frohlich announced at the July 27th City Council meeting that he had promoted Deputy City Administrator Jeremy Besbris to the post of City Administrator. Besbris takes over for Troy Butzlaff, who has served as Interim City Administrator since July 2021.

Besbris holds a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also has a Master of Arts in International Peace Studies from the United Nations mandated University for Peace and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.