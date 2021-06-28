On June 24, the US Forest Service reported that, “The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for the lowlands (desert area) and high for the highlands (higher elevations) in Eastern Idaho. With record high temperatures across the area, conditions in the Eastern Idaho Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.”
As Independence Day approaches, local authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about potential fire outbreaks due to dry conditions and the use of fireworks and recreational fires. Visitors and local residents alike are reminded that fireworks are not permitted at all on public lands. “Safe and sane” fireworks in gravel or asphalt areas away from vegetation and buildings are permitted within the county and cities. Safe and sane fireworks or “non-aerial common fireworks” remain near the ground and do not travel outside a 20-foot diameter. Safe and sane fireworks include cone fountains, sparklers, wheels and whistles.
Aerial fireworks, sold in neighboring states, however, present a huge risk for causing wildfires. While these kinds of fireworks may be purchased legally, Idaho law makes their use illegal. Illegal-use fireworks include bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky flyers, display shells and aerial items. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has the authority to cite individuals accordingly for violations of this law.
We understand that this may be a disappointment to those who wish to celebrate Independence day with fireworks; however, at the time of publication of this press release, the official fireworks show hosted in Driggs for July 4th at 10:15 pm was still scheduled.
Teton County Fire and Rescue implemented the following Burn Ban on June 23: “Effective immediately, Teton County Fire & Rescue has issued burn restrictions for Teton County, Idaho. Until fire conditions improve, burn permits will not be issued and fires requiring a burn permit will not be permitted.
Recreational fires do not require a burn permit and must adhere to the following stipulations:
• Fires must be contained within an improved fire pit in a developed area
• Fires must be at least 25 feet from any structure or other combustible material
• A responsible adult must tend the fire at all times
• A means of extinguishing the fire must be present at all times.
• A fire is considered recreational in nature when the pile size is 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height
The US Forest Service released the following statement as well, “Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire personnel have responded to 32 fires this year, compared to just 9 in 2020. All but one of these fires were human caused. Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site. If visitors choose to have a fire, they should ensure that they are prepared with plenty of water to douse, stir, feel, and repeat until the area is cold to the touch.”
Teton County, the cities of Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor along with the US Forest Service and Teton County Fire and Rescue implore all citizens and visitors to please take fire danger seriously and adhere to local guidelines and laws in an effort to protect our National Forests and surrounding community. Any person who sets off fireworks or starts a recreational fire that causes a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.
Wildland Fire Preparedness Event
The Teton Valley Wildland Fire Preparedness event is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal firefighting agencies; Teton County Fire and Rescue, Teton County Emergency Management, Bureau of Land Management, the US Forest Service and other partners. This event is to encourage residents of Teton Valley in wildfire-prone areas to prepare their homes and families for wildfire, anticipate changing weather conditions, take precautions on dry windy days, and evacuate quickly when asked by emergency responders.
Residents living in high-risk wildfire areas who want to take action steps to increase their safety but are unsure about how to start can now find the information they need to accomplish wildfire risk reduction projects around their home and within their community on July 3 from 1 P.M to 3 P.M. at the Teton Basin Ranger District Office in Driggs.
For more information on how to reduce the wildfire threat, visit www.firewise.org and www.wildlandfirersg.org or contact Deb Flowers at Teton Basin Ranger District, deborah.flowers@usda.gov or 208-354-2312.