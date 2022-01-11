Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2021 campaign raised more than $2.5 million over 23 days, benefiting 88 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.
In southeast Idaho, 26 nonprofits raised $510,525 during the campaign. Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley raised $164,006, the most in the region. Aid For Friends Inc., with $63,611, and Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, with $53,675, rounded out the top three fundraisers in the region.
The campaign, organized by the Home Partnership Foundation and Idaho Housing and Finance Association, has raised $9.5 million since its inception in 2011.
“The donations to Avenues for Hope provide necessary resources to thousands of Idahoans who need safe, stable and affordable housing,” said Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance Association. “A heartfelt thank you to all of our generous donors and sponsors who have helped make a difference in the lives of our Idaho neighbors.”
Though the 2021 campaign is over, donations can still be made to support housing needs by visiting the Home Partnership Foundation’s website.