Advocates for Multi-Use of Public Lands and Backcountry Access (BCA) are teaming up to provide avalanche education scholarships to skiers/snowboarders and snowmobilers/snowbikers.
As part of its partnership with AMPL, snow safety gear manufacturer Backcountry Access is funding two riders to attend a Level 1 avalanche course. One scholarship will be given to a skier/snowboarder, and one to a snowmobiler/snowbiker. It is intended for riders whom cost has been a barrier for taking an avalanche course. Limited to residents of Wyoming and Idaho. The application period will close on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 pm. The selected recipients will be notified by Friday, Dec. 3. Visit teamampl.org to apply.
We believe promoting safe, responsible backcountry riding is an essential component to maintaining access to public lands. Part of being a responsible backcountry user means we not only have experiential knowledge to make good decisions, but the formal education to go with it. Learning from experienced backcountry mentors can be invaluable in developing your backcountry skills, and taking a formal avalanche course gives all backcountry enthusiasts an amazing foundation to start developing those skills.
At AMPL, we are excited about our partnership with BCA on this project, and more projects to come. For decades, BCA has shown their support for multi-use recreation.
Based in Colorado, they’ve been making snow safety gear for 28 years. When snowmobilers started pushing into steeper, more avalanche prone terrain, BCA started to design and market their gear to the motorized community in an attempt to reduce snowmobiler fatalities. Throughout their nearly three decades of being in business, they’ve held true to their mission of saving lives, not just selling products. And with their new campaign “Access for All”, they’ve once again shown that they don’t care what you ride, only that you do it safely, responsibly, and have a big smile on your face!