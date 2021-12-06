A Call for Artists
Vista 360°, in partnership with Land Art Generator Initiatives, is announcing a Call for Artists to design a Land Art Generator Solar Mural® for Jackson. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is being circulated to invite artists to apply for the commission to design the Solar Mural. The deadline for submitting a brief application is December 30.
Imagine a Mural Brought to Life by the Sun
A Solar Mural is a small solar power plant that is also a public artwork. It is made by attaching a specialized film to the solar panels. The film does not interfere with the functioning of the solar panels, but adds beauty and interest to the installation. This concept has been developed by Land Art Generator Initiative, a unique international organization that helps to design renewable energy infrastructures that are also beautiful places for people. This will be the third Solar Mural in the country.
The artist will produce a digital design that will be the visual graphic of the mural. It will be printed on a custom film technology and adhered to the face glass of the solar modules without interfering with their function.
The Solar Mural will be located on a visible site on W. Broadway. The artwork is to be installed on the Town of Jackson’s Pump House rooftop, thanks to permission from landowner Pete Karns and building owner, Town of Jackson. The Pump House is a key part of the Town’s municipal water system and the Solar Mural will help to provide energy to run the pump.
"The site has more than 30,000 views daily," explained Vista 360° President, Candra Day. "We hope that when people drive by, they will be delighted by the beauty and reminded about the importance of renewable energy."
This Solar Mural artwork is also part of a larger Green Power Stimulus Project led by VISTA 360° in collaboration with Energy Conservation Works. This project is aimed at increasing awareness of the Lower Valley/ Energy Conservation Works Green Power program in Teton County. This program enables any Lower Valley customer to request 100% renewable energy. The Mural design aims to inspire the public of Teton County about the beauty and wonder of a world that no longer relies on fossil fuels for energy.
Because the project is aimed at increasing public awareness and inspiring people, preference will be given to artists who intend to engage the community in the design process and who intend to deliver an artwork that is hopeful and tells a positive story.
Artists who live in the Lower Valley Energy service area or in Teton County, Idaho are eligible to apply. The $7,500 artist fee for this project will be provided for design as well as community engagement in the design process.
Solar + Mural = Resilience
The Land Art Generator Solar Mural® in Jackson is being produced by Vista 360°, a local non-profit that brings important examples of art + sustainability to our community through our Global/Local program. Essential partners are Energy Conservation Works and Jackson Hole Public Art.
All of Vista 360°’s programs aim to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In this case, we are focusing on goal #11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Our aim is to bring this global goal home to Teton County.
The Request for Qualifications is Easily Available
The Request for Qualifications is available online at www.vista360programs.org. It can also be requested by email at candra@vista360.org or by phone at 307 413-5847.