Those seeking to gain and give wisdom in the coming year are encouraged to apply to the Womentoring Class of 2023.
Womentoring is a community-building mentoring program that develops women's skills, confidence and local network through an integrated and empowering nine-month calendar of workshops, dinners and events.
Applications for the 2022-23 Cohort accepted May 1 through June 3.
“Having so many admirable women support me really gave me the push I needed to leap into my goals with 100% gusto,” said Sam Simma, Mentee 2019
Started in 2006, Womentoring is intended to foster women’s personal, professional, and civic leadership through committing time and energy to their own growth as well as that of others. The mentorship experience formally concludes each spring, though many pairs stay connected for years after. Over 450 women have participated in the program since the first cohort. These women are running for office, leading nonprofit organizations, owning their own business, and pursuing creative endeavors.
“This community is full of Womentum alums making things happen in every sector. Womentum is an investment with an extremely large return,” said Leslye Hardie, mentor 2018 and current Board member.
Thanks to private donations, the fee to participate as a mentor or mentee costs $200 per person. Womentum also offers scholarships for those seeking financial assistance. Email hello@womentumwy.org for more information.
Details on the program, including scheduled events and dinners, can be found at WomentumWY.org.