Apply now for Summer Youth Crew (ages 16-19) positions with Idaho Conservation Corps! Live, work, and learn outdoors! Earn money and high school credit while gaining job skills and professional references needed to build your resume. Meet new people and build physical and mental strength while spending weeks immersed in Idaho’s wildest places working on projects like tree planting, invasive plant removal, and trail construction. Play a vital role in improving public lands and the environment. COVID-19 safety protocols in place to create a safe environment.
TO APPLY:
Go to our website, idahocc.org/ and select “Apply Here / Login” in the top right corner. Create a profile account and follow the prompts as needed. Select the programs that interest you in the “My Programs” tab and complete the application that follows. If you experience any difficulties during the application process, we are here to help! Our friendly Community Engagement team is available anytime via email at info@idahocc.org.
WHO WE ARE:
Idaho Conservation Corps offers a challenging education and job-training experience that helps youth and young adults from diverse backgrounds develop the skills they need to lead full and productive lives. Our programs include residential conservation crews for both youth and young adults, and an internship program for college aged participants. Whether you are looking for an amazing summer work experience or looking to gain specific skills for a future career with land management agencies, Idaho Conservation Corps has an opportunity for you. Through your service, working on meaningful conservation projects will allow you to gain a fresh perspective, learn new skills, meet new people, and discover new opportunities and career pathways.
Please reach out to our Community Engagement team with any questions via email at info@idahocc.org. We are also able to schedule phone calls with the appropriate staff member for your question! We look forward to seeing your applications!