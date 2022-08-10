...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
On Aug. 2, Allison Michalski was appointed to take outgoing council member Scott Stuntz’s seat on the Driggs City Council.
Last month, Stuntz informed the city that he would be stepping down as an elected official because he was relocating out of Teton Valley. After receiving letters of interest from four candidates, the mayor and council selected Michalski to take his seat.
Michalski works as the senior Idaho conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and has a law and mediation background. She ran for city office in 2019 but was narrowly beaten out by current council president Jen Maisch and Wade Kaufman, who was later replaced by Tristan Taylor when he moved outside of city limits.
In her letter of interest, Michalski told the city officials that she was uniquely qualified for the position because of her experience working with and for federal and state agencies and county and municipal governments. In her free time, Michalski is the leader of CIB Teton Valley, a chapter of the international Community in Bowls crew that spreads enthusiasm and encouragement for roller skaters. She also teaches yoga and enjoys recreating in the mountains.
In his parting comments to the council and mayor on Aug. 2, Stuntz said he had “very, very high faith in the person coming after me.”
“I also wanted to say thanks to all of my fellow council people and Mayor August, and city staff, who were very charitable with their time. I’m very grateful for my time here and I couldn’t have done it without every single person here. The city is in very good hands,” Stuntz said.
Michalski will be sworn in on Aug. 16 and will serve through January of 2024. In the city election in November 2023, all four council members will be up for reelection; it will be the end of the term for Maisch and Taylor, and appointed council members only serve until the next municipal election.