A grant-funded postsecondary education program at Teton High gives students an opportunity to discover what careers spark their passion, how to pursue those careers through college, trade school, apprenticeship, or certification, and how to pay for all that learning.
Russ Tibbitts is now in his second year as the high school’s postsecondary education advisor. He seeks to take duties off the plate of the school’s guidance counselors and expand counseling to encompass all versions of higher education, financial aid, scholarships, career paths, and dual credit, while giving individualized guidance to seniors as they take their first steps into adulthood. He is required to meet with every senior at least five times through the school year, a level of advising that not many schools have the luxury of offering.
“There are so many other important obligations for school counselors, but what rootEd allows me to do is work fulltime to help students prepare for postsecondary,” Tibbitt said. “I get to change the mentality for kids who believe there aren’t a lot of options out there for them, or they’ll just do whatever they have to to get by, or they can’t afford to go on to college or get credentialed. I get to teach them to aim higher.”
BDT & Company founder and billionaire banker Byron Trott and his wife Tina brought the rootEd Alliance program to Teton High in 2021 through a three-year grant that funded Tibbitts’ position.
The rootEd Alliance was founded in 2018 by the Chicago-based bank whose investment affiliate, BDT Capital Partners, purchased Tributary (then Huntsman Springs) in 2017. rootEd, which focuses on improving college attendance and completion for students in rural communities, started in Missouri and has expanded across several states. According to a Forbes article about the program, over a three-year period there was a 10% increase in college attendance for students who had participated, and 22% of the students said that if it weren’t for their rootEd experience, they would not be attending college.
“rootEd Idaho has seen meaningful success helping make students’ post-graduation plans a reality in our first year, thanks to Russ Tibbitts’ dedication and connection with the community as well as support from a group of philanthropists convened by BDT & Company,” wrote Noa Meyer, rootEd president, in a statement to the Teton Valley News. “BDT & Company is proud to support Teton High School students and families through rootEd Alliance, as part of our commitment to place-based philanthropy.”
The reason the program is aimed at rural students, Tibbitts said, is because fewer than a third of adults in rural communities have earned a college degree. That statistic is reflected locally.
“In rural communities, opportunities may be an hour-plus away,” he said. “Work study, tech school, apprenticeship, it’s not necessarily convenient.”
When he’s not researching FAFSA, choosing individualized scholarships for specific students, making sure aid money isn’t left on the table, or proctoring tests so that kids can earn college credits before even leaving home, Tibbitts is working on reaching the younger grades.
“What we’re hearing from seniors, in a large part, is that they had no idea of what’s available to them or what they need to do,” he said. “We’re catching them late.”
To help address that, the state has implemented Next Steps Idaho, a series of grade-specific learning activities that start in eighth grade and introduce concepts of postsecondary education in a digestible way.
Tibbitts also wants to help the third of the student body who are English language learners understand that what may have felt like a handicap is actually a huge asset for their future.
“A lot of our Hispanic or Latino students have struggled through the lower grades because they’ve been learning a new language while also working to succeed in class,” Tibbitts said. “Now here they are, in high school, excelling in class and bilingual, which is so valuable. We want to do whatever we can to help them take the next step”
Community partners working with rootEd include the College of Eastern Idaho and the Education Foundation of Teton Valley. This summer 15 students received dual credits through programs at the local CEI branch.
“I’ve been so impressed at the work CEI has done in Teton Valley,” Tibbitts said. “Now it’s our job to convince students to take advantage of their offerings down the road.”
The Education Foundation hosted the first ever Teton High signing celebration this spring for students who had committed to any form of higher education. The festive evening highlighted scholarship winners, gave local donors a chance to meet awardees, and set the stage for bigger events in the future.
Last school year, Tibbitts said he emphasized the institutions of higher education, bringing in representatives from colleges and trade schools to speak to THS seniors. While those representatives will return this year, Tibbitts is most interested in exposing the kids to the many possible career paths that exist, helping them find what they’re interested in, and then giving them the tools to pursue their passions.
One way to do that is the new Industry Expert Connection, where almost every week a different professional comes to the high school to discuss their job in honest detail, including the education required, income, benefits, and even the downsides of their chosen field. Tibbitts said he was nervous to go door-to-door at local businesses and recruit speakers, but instead of having to convince anyone, he said, “People’s eyes lit up and they wanted to be involved, and we filled up almost all our slots immediately.”
In the first two weeks, students from every grade heard from Teton Valley Health nursing staff and from entrepreneur Mikey Franco of Franco Snowshapes. Future speakers include an investment banker, an architect, a web developer, and a motor sports mechanic.
“This year, instead of leading the conversation with college or trade school, we’re leading with careers,” Tibbitts said. “Once the students know what interests them, what gets them excited, what wakes them up, what makes them passionate, then we can talk about, what is the path that can get you there?”
