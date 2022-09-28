DSC05204.JPG

Russ Tibbitts stands in front of the Teton High alumni hall of fame, which highlights the careers of people who graduated locally.

 Julia Tellman

A grant-funded postsecondary education program at Teton High gives students an opportunity to discover what careers spark their passion, how to pursue those careers through college, trade school, apprenticeship, or certification, and how to pay for all that learning.

Russ Tibbitts is now in his second year as the high school’s postsecondary education advisor. He seeks to take duties off the plate of the school’s guidance counselors and expand counseling to encompass all versions of higher education, financial aid, scholarships, career paths, and dual credit, while giving individualized guidance to seniors as they take their first steps into adulthood. He is required to meet with every senior at least five times through the school year, a level of advising that not many schools have the luxury of offering.

