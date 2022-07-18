Friday, July 22 marks the final day of giving for the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. One in four households traditionally contributes to this amazing community-wide fundraiser that supplements operating budgets and programs for 54 participating nonprofits.
Business & Community Challengers, giving $1,000+ to the Challenger Fund, generously provide a partial Matching Grant that incentivizes donations across all sectors during this eight-week Giving Period. Additionally, the Challenger Fund covers Event Day costs and credit card fees to ensure that nonprofits receive 100% of the funds designated directly to them. Challengers also fund Youth Philanthropy, nonprofit workshops, and Competitive Grants. In the last year, the Community Foundation has granted $77,248 to fund critical community needs through our Competitive Grant and our Youth Philanthropy programs.
Both ways of giving are incredibly important, and no amount is too small thanks to the partial Matching Grant for the first $25,000 each nonprofit receives in direct donations. Designated gifts, of any size, illustrate to the nonprofits just how much they mean to community members. Every gift is a vote of support for the long hours and hard work these organizations devote to the community and their constituents. Additionally, all funds raised must be spent within Teton Valley within 18 months – because we’re all ready to do it again next year!
With the consistent help and support of the Tin Cup Challenge over the past 14 years, local nonprofits can better focus efforts on the essential work they do for our community. Thanks to our generous community for making this event so successful and understanding the important role nonprofits play in the health and well-being of Teton Valley. The Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $18.2 million in just 14 years for Teton Valley nonprofits.
Donors interested in supporting their favorite nonprofits during the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge can do so with one transaction. Donate either by check, using the Donor Form included in the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge brochure, or online at www.TinCupChallenge.org before 5PM, Friday, July 22. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will process your gift, ensuring that 100% of your contribution is given to the organizations you choose.