The board and staff at ABC - Above and Beyond the Classroom Teton Valley are thrilled to announce Anna Wells as the organization’s new Executive Director.
Wells brings over 10 years of nonprofit experience in both Teton Valley and Jackson Hole. With a Masters of Arts in Education, Wells most recently served as the Head of the Lower School at Mountain Academy of Teton Science Schools, overseeing all K-5 programming at both the Jackson and Teton Valley campuses. Before that Wells spent nearly a decade as a classroom and outdoor education teacher, building a community of students that love learning.
“I have spent the better portion of my career working towards making impactful educational experiences accessible to all students. I am honored to work for an organization that meets a true need in this community that I love by providing a safe and enriching place for students to go after school and during the summer months when school isn’t in session. I look forward to building on the success of the program and exploring ways in which the program can expand and grow,” Wells states.
“Anna Wells brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to ABC. I am confident that Anna will continue to provide the same quality of leadership that ABC has had since its inception. The Board is thrilled to have Anna at the helm and we are so excited as we continue to grow and provide quality and valuable services to our community,” shares Mandy Rockefeller, ABC Board of Directors President.
The transition came after ABC’s previous Executive Director, Diane Temple, took the position of Chief Financial Office of Teton School District 401. Temple served as the Executive Director of ABC for three years and was responsible for the organization’s expansion of programming, including affordable after school and summer school enrichment that serves Driggs, Tetonia, and Victor Elementary School students.
ABC - Above and Beyond the Classroom Teton Valley provides academic, enrichment, and wellness programs for at-risk children in a safe and supportive environment. This is done through our summer and afterschool programs. For more information on the program or to enroll a student, please visit the website - www.abctetonvalley.org - email Wells at director@abctetonvalley.org.