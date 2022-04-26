Teton High School’s Drama Department presented the classic musical “The Music Man” last weekend, April 21-23, at the THS auditorium. Each performance was well attended and much enjoyed by the audience.
This musical is based on Meredith Willson’s six time Tony Award winning musical comedy, “The Music Man.” The junior version performed by THS actors featured most of the iconic songs from the original and a story filled with wit, warmth, and good old fashioned romance.
Master showman Harold Hill, expertly played by Chase Tonks, shows up to River City, Iowa with plans to scam the town with a ploy to purchase instruments for a kids’ band. His intention to leave town with the money is foiled when he falls in love with the upright, uptight Marian, the town librarian, played by Sierra Hanamaikai. He doesn’t know how to teach music, but his plans actually come to fruition through the faith that Marian has in him which helps him succeed in the end in spite of himself.
Besides Tonks and Hanamaikai who are both seniors this year, the show also casted senior Aubrey Fullmer who expertly plays the delightful character of Eulalie Shinn and senior Jonas Dvorak whose gruff voice made him perfect for the role of the Constable. Senior Adiel Arroyo played the town’s bad boy, Tommy, who is redeemed through the efforts of Harold Hill. These seniors along with 40 other student actors worked hard to bring this fun story to light.
Sophomore Rachel Curren, who played Mrs. Paroo, said, “I love the family aspect of the cast. We are all friendly, and support each other in a way that is unique to musical productions like this one. Spending time with friends, and getting to know new people has been one of my favorite things about being in this play.”
Sophomore Gage West, who played Mayor Shinn, said that he enjoyed the production because “I like being the mayor and getting loud and mad!”
Director Brent Schindler said he felt privileged to work with such an exciting and energetic cast. “They poured their hearts into this musical and they loved presenting it to our community!”
Also, Schindler added, “We have been able to upgrade our damaged stage floor that has been problematic for many years; we have also been able to improve our sound and light systems and our wonderful parents have made amazing and beautiful sets for us.” The sound system was optimally used through the help of Kevin Guido, the father of two of the actors on stage. All of these improvements helped make “The Music Man” a success. Schindler was gratified to see so many community members in the audience for each performance.
Schindler likes the show because “it reminded us about the power that music has in all of our lives.”
This is the first musical the drama department has been able to do since closures due to Covid. Two years ago, the performances of Fiddler on the Roof were sadly cancelled right before opening night. But, Schindler said, “We’re back! With this wonderful new show!” There will be many more wonderful shows in the future.