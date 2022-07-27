Bailey Bond, 10, competes in a calf roping event at the Teton Valley Rodeo on Friday, July 15. In addition to the weekly rodeo, this year’s Teton Valley Fair includes a wide variety of family-friendly and educational events including pig wranglin’, historical reenactments, a horse pull, and a farm tour.
Somehow it’s almost August and the Teton Valley Fair is just around the corner. This year’s theme, Trails and Tales of Teton Valley, promotes the western heritage and rural traditions of the community.
The 99th iteration of the beloved valley event includes two new offerings: a multi-day historical reenactment by Wagons and Tales Living History Group, and a mounted shooting competition hosted by Mountain High Mounted Shooting out of Afton.
Returning this year are popular events such as pig wranglin’, the district farm tour, the horse pull, lawn mower and figure eight races, a pet costume contest, live music, Folklorico dancing, tractor shows, horse shows, llama shows, and dog shows, and the 4-H livestock auction, to name only a few.
FRI AUG 5
5:30PM 4H STYLE REVUE Exhibit Hall
SAT AUG 6
9AM 4H HORSE SHOW Outdoor Arena
4PM 4H WORKING RANCH HORSE SHOW Outdoor Arena
SUN AUG 7
10AM OPEN CLASS TRAIL COURSE Outdoor Arena, Sign up to compete at the event. Sponsored by Teton County Fair Board benefitting HAPI Trails.