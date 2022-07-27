20220715-rodeoIMG_7104.JPG

Bailey Bond, 10, competes in a calf roping event at the Teton Valley Rodeo on Friday, July 15. In addition to the weekly rodeo, this year’s Teton Valley Fair includes a wide variety of family-friendly and educational events including pig wranglin’, historical reenactments, a horse pull, and a farm tour.

 Natalie Behring

Somehow it’s almost August and the Teton Valley Fair is just around the corner. This year’s theme, Trails and Tales of Teton Valley, promotes the western heritage and rural traditions of the community.

The 99th iteration of the beloved valley event includes two new offerings: a multi-day historical reenactment by Wagons and Tales Living History Group, and a mounted shooting competition hosted by Mountain High Mounted Shooting out of Afton.