The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be September 13th to 18th. Teton Regional Land Trust, on behalf of the festival, is seeking area artists to submit original poster designs for the annual poster design contest. The winning design will be the official poster for the 4th Annual Crane Festival and will be used on advertising, banners, and merchandise.
The weeklong event will be held throughout Teton Valley and culminates at the Driggs City Center Plaza on Saturday, September 18th with the Community Celebration. The celebration will include nature-themed arts and crafts for kids, live music, crane inspired dances, poetry, art, food and drinks from local vendors workshops, and presentations. The festival will also include the Teton Arts Crane Fest Art Show on exhibit in the Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Center foyer. Artists can choose to donate a portion of their proceeds to directly benefit the work of the Teton Regional Land Trust in protecting Sandhill Cranes and their habitat in Teton Valley.
Entries for the 2021 Crane Festival Poster Contest are due on May 20, 2021. Please see the 2021 Poster Design Contest Guidelines at tetonlandtrust.org for official rules and instructions on how to submit your artwork on our website. All artists who enter the contest are invited to participate in the Crane Fest Art Show.