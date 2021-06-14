Looking for fun activities for your child this summer? Summer day camp is now open for registration, and several 4-H clubs are still open for enrollment this summer!
Each summer, Teton County 4-H, a youth development program of the University of Idaho Teton County Extension, offers a youth summer camp. This summer we’re offering a Friday day camp for youth ages 6-9. Come join us for hands-on, place-based learning, where we’ll get outside and explore our local environment. Camp will be led by Leslie Sandefur, our 4-H Coordinator. Camp will run each Friday from July 9th to August 20th (camp will not run August 6th) from 8:30am – 12:30pm. Camp location will vary between the Teton County, ID Fairgrounds and the UI Extension Office in Driggs. Cost for camp is $20 per day, or $15 per child per day for siblings. Participants do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to participate in camp. Financial need scholarships are available, please inquire when registering. For more information and registration, please visit the Teton County Extension & 4-H office located on 5th Street in Driggs next to the Skate Park or contact us at (208)354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
A handful of summer 4-H clubs are still accepting enrollment! Gardening and Beekeeping, Hiking, and Yoga are open for enrollment. 4-H is open to youth between the ages of 8-18 (ages 5-7 are “Cloverbuds”), without regard to race, creed, gender, marital status, handicaps or disadvantages, economic or ethnic backgrounds. Adults (ages 19 and up) can also join as volunteers either as certified volunteer “leaders” or to help for special event and club meetings. Youth who would like to join 4-H are encouraged to enroll for summer clubs now to ensure participation at our Teton County Fair the first week of August. Participants will need to attend 6 club meetings for full participation at fair. 4-H Gardening and Beekeeping club will be taught by UI Extension Educator Jen Werlin, and will meet Thursdays 10-11:45am. Hiking meets Friday morning, and Yoga club meetings are to be decided. To participate in one or more clubs, there is a $25 annual enrollment fee per child.
To learn more about Teton County 4-H, please contact Teton County ID’s Extension Office at (208)354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu. Parents/Guardians of 4-H participants will need to enroll online at https://idaho.4honline.com and complete a “family” profile, as well as pay annual dues and fees before youth are able to participate in a 4-H club.
Teton County 4-H invites the public to attend the annual scholarship fundraiser dinner at the Teton County Fairgrounds on June 21 from 6-8 p.m. This fun family event kicks off the summer for 4-H clubs! Dinner will consist of pulled pork, salads, baked beans, and lemonade. Teton County 4-H consists of approximately 35 different clubs led by adult volunteers.
For the annual fundraiser, each club has supplied a silent auction item or basket of items. Fundraiser guests will have the opportunity to bid on these great gifts. Following the closing of the silent auction, there will be a live auction for fabulous homemade desserts. All proceeds of the dinner are designated to fund the 4-H Scholarships Fund for Teton County 4-H graduates.
Last year Teton County 4-H awarded $2,400 to multiple 4-H participants that were furthering their education in college, trade schools or specialty training opportunities. Tickets to the event can be pre-purchased in advance for any 4-H member or at the UI Extension Office in Driggs (235 S. 5th next to the 5th Street Park). Tickets will also be on sale at the event. The cost is $8 per individual ticket and $30 for a family ticket (immediate family).