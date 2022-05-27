Yes, dear reader. Mark your calendars for our first Market, Friday, June 3rd! You know where to find us - on Driggs City Plaza, from 9 am 'til 1 pm, every Friday from June 3rd through Friday, September 30th. We have a swell line-up of vendors for you this year - many old favorites and some new ones that will pique your interest and add to your pantries. And, we are especially happy tell you our Artisans shall be joining us each and every week. They truly make the Teton Valley Farmer's Market rock!
As you grab your reusable bags and set off for the Market to shop for locally-grown and sourced delectables, we'd like you to consider more than meal planning. We’d like you to think about what else our farmers do...
Despite our wealth of public lands, much of this country is under private ownership. We should capitalize on that. Our local farms, and even our backyard gardens, are biologically valuable spaces that attract a host of diverse life such as bees, birds, and butterflies that pollinate those plants and keep pests at bay – and commercial pesticides away! Then there’s “the underground” crew, the microbes and insects that help feed the soil. Rich soil feeds the plants that feed us. And healthy soils hold moisture. So, while you’re relishing a spring salad, thank the farmers, not only for the greens they provide but also for helping maintain the diversity of life that supports and is supported by healthy farms.
Our healthy local farms returning this year are Cosmic Apple, Canewater, Full Circle, Bio-Diverse, Dusty Hound (listen up, egg lovers!), Easy Acres, and Sweet Hollow. Our regional farmers, Food Dudes and The Homestead Institute, will be joining us soon. Lark's Meadow and Winter Winds will also be here with their superlative cheeses (and Lark's Meadow breads) as will Squire Farm Creamery, and our "mushroom man", Ty Tilt, from Mountain Valley Mushrooms. Look for Corbridge berries in early July, and Snake River Orchards and Garlic Fete in September.
Other "regulars" you’ll find at the Market are Jackpine Lavender, Chasing Paradise, Red Cat Bakery, and Knit Together Kinders. And for breakfast, nothing beats the Seniors West of the Tetons’ breakfast burritos! Lunch and/or dinner? Look no further than Juanita's tamales. With her hot sauces, natch!
New this year are Ammonite Baking Company from Tetonia, Late Bloomer Ranch from Alta, and Morning Dew Mushrooms & Microgreens, also from Tetonia. Welcome!
A special “welcome home” this year to our Artisans! Weekly, you’ll find Close Knit Weavers, Chelsea Pottery, Helen Seay Art, and Snail's Arts & Crafts. On a rotating basis, look for Swope’s Mountain Photography, Worthwild Designs, Dust and Sunshine Upcycled Leather Goods, Targhee Botanicals, Art in the Alpine, Kitchen Garden Studio, Mya Akins Art, Light Minded, and Nicole Tafoya.
And, of course, our local nonprofits – The Community Foundation of Teton Valley, Friends of Teton River, DDA, Teton Regional Land Trust, Education Foundation of Teton Valley, and PAWS of Teton Valley (formerly Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter). Also back by customer demand is the University of Idaho Extension with their wonderful Master Gardeners to answer your gardening questions.
Now that you’ve “digested” all that, we have Big News for you: The Teton Valley Farmer’s Market is now a fully incorporated and recognized nonprofit! As the years went by, the Board and Market Managers realized how being a nonprofit would add long-term stability to the organization. We know how much the Market means to our community, in so many ways. Up to now, we have depended upon participant booth fees. Although they’ve risen modestly over the years, they’re still the lowest regionally. And we want to keep it that way! But we need to make ends meet. Among other things, we pay annually for our space on the Plaza, we have marketing expenses, and a Market Manager’s salary to deliver. The Teton Valley Farmer’s Market would be so grateful for your support this year in the Community Foundation’s Tin Cup Challenge. Thank you!
Please also welcome the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market’s new Market Manager, Teresa Wright. She now lives in Victor after moving from upstate New York where she actively participated on her family’s organic farm. We are delighted to have her join our Market Team. Stay tuned for the Market Elf’s more detailed article on Teresa sometime in June.
So much to be grateful for – our land, our farmers and providers, and our artisans, all of which make Teton Valley a special place to live, work, play, and, yes, eat!