The Rotary Club of Teton Valley again has the pleasure of awarding four scholarship to local graduating seniors. Funding is provided through the annual Tin Cup Event in July.
As happens every year, Teton High School produces highly qualified applicants and selecting just a few for awards is challenging. Scholarships, awarded through application, essay and interview, are merit and needs based.
The Phyllis Morey Memorial Scholarship, open to all THS students who are at least 50% Hispanic, is funded through the generous donation of Mike Morey in honor of his mother, an ESL teacher who spent her professional life encouraging Hispanic students to further their education.
One $2,500 Phyllis Morey Memorial Scholarship, renewable for four years, is awarded. One $4,000 scholarship goes to a Rotary Student of the Month for the present school year and two $1,000 Encouragement scholarships have been awarded to other Teton High School graduating seniors.
This year’s winners are Jilary Rodriguez, Phyllis Morey Memorial Scholarship, Magaly Perez, Rotary Student of the Month Scholarship, Morgan Warburton, Encouragement Scholarship, and Hailey Chambers, Encouragement Scholarship.
Thank you to our many residents who contribute to this scholarship program, to the high school staff who’ve provided them with a solid education, and to their deserving parents.