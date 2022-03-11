Calling all winter backcountry enthusiasts! Get ready to savor a rich collection of films about the splendor and importance of our winter wildlands. Tickets for this year’s Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival are available NOW till 20th. Films will stream starting March 11 till March 31. All proceeds support the Teton Backcountry Alliance. TBCA is working to promote safety, community, stewardship, and sustainable access for Teton-area winter backcountry users.
Every ticket purchase gives you a chance to win one of many valuable raffle items - a BCA avy airbag pack, a Stio ski jacket, a Black Diamond avy beacon, BD probe, BD shovel, REI camp chairs, Skinny Skis gift cards, and more. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
Produced each year as a celebratory backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. WWA is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
Enjoy 14 great films and support the work of the Teton Backcountry Alliance! Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture—you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.
Support your by purchasing film and raffle tickets! Tickets are available to individuals for $10, and household tickets for $20. Learn more about the raffle and ticket rates at www.tetonbackcountryalliance.org.