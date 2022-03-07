Tuesday, March 15th marks the opening of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Application Period and the Tin Cup Kick-Off Meeting! The first half-hour is a mandatory meeting for organizations that have never participated in the Tin Cup Challenge or have had an absence in participation of more than 2 years. The meeting will be held from 9–10 a.m. at the Community Foundation office. It is highly suggested that new Executive Directors or staff responsible for overseeing Tin Cup participation attend. Any organization looking for a Tin Cup refresher is welcome to come for all or part of the meeting. The second half of the meeting, beginning at 9:30 a.m., will include personalized help with Tin Cup logins and applications.
This informational meeting reviews the application process, guidelines, and important dates. According to Brian Thysell, Community Foundation Program Manager, “This is a great opportunity for participating nonprofits to gather necessary information and have all their questions answered. Attending this meeting in March gives nonprofits the opportunity to plan ahead and organize their strategy before heading into the busy summer months.”
Serving as both an eight-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $18.2 million in just 14 years for Teton Valley nonprofits. According to Tim Adams, Foundation Executive Director, “The Tin Cup Challenge provides inspiration for those who care about Teton Valley to act on behalf of their community. Whether donors give time, talent, or money, it all adds up to create a significant impact for the nonprofits that serve our community.”
Whether your nonprofit organization has participated in the Tin Cup Challenge for the last fourteen years or you’re looking to make 2022 the first year, mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 15th. This mandatory meeting for new participants is key to successful participation in the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Attending organizations should RSVP on our website or by contacting Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org by 5 PM on Friday, March 11th. For more information and to apply to the Tin Cup Challenge, please visit www.TinCupChallenge.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. We seek to achieve our mission by empowering donors, championing local nonprofits, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that in just 14 years has raised over $18.2 million for Teton Valley nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call the office at (208) 354-0230.