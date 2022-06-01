This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Tin Cup Challenge! Beginning at 9 AM on Wednesday, June 1st through Friday, July 22, 2022, at 5 PM, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will accept donations benefitting participating local nonprofits.
According to Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation, “The Tin Cup Challenge is truly unique in that it helps leverage funds raised by our local nonprofits with Matching Funds provided by our Business & Community Challengers. This promotes a culture of generosity in our community and encourages everyone to give to their favorite nonprofits during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period.”
Serving as both an 8-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $18.2 million in just 14 years for Teton Valley nonprofits. Last year, in an unmatched illustration of support for local organizations and their constituents, the community rallied to raise a total of $2.2 million in support of local nonprofits!
Donors interested in supporting their favorite nonprofits during the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge can do so with one transaction. Donate either by check, using the Donor Form included in the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge brochure, or online at www.TinCupChallenge.org. Brochures are available throughout Teton Valley and were delivered to all box holders on June 1st. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will process your gift, ensuring that 100% of your contribution is given to the organizations you choose.
Community Counts! This year, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is looking for 1,500 donors to participate in their 15th annual fundraiser benefitting our whole community. With one-in-four households donating, the Community Foundation encourages all community members to be counted with a donation or act of volunteerism during the Tin Cup Challenge. A partial Matching Grant from Tin Cup Challengers adds to every dollar contributed, allowing you to recognize the important work of local organizations, with a donation of any size. Together, we can elevate lives through the power of generosity.
Be among the first to participate, register to run, and get your T-shirt, as we celebrate 15 years of generosity at the Giving Period Launch and Social on Wednesday, June 1, from 4-6pm at the Driggs City Plaza. Let your favorite nonprofits know you appreciate their work by donating today!
For more information about the Tin Cup Challenge and how you can participate, visit www.TinCupChallenge.org or call 208-354-0230. You can also find our booth at the Farmers Market on Fridays to donate, pick up your T-shirt and register to run. The Tin Cup Challenge celebration, complete with a 5K Fun Run/Walk, 5K and 10K competitive races and family fun for all ages will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Driggs City Park. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.TinCupChallenge.org, call the Community Foundation office at 208.354.0230, or email info@cftetonvalley.org. Donate Today!