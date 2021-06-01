This year marks the 14th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m., the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will be accepting donations benefitting participating local nonprofits. According to Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation, “The Tin Cup Challenge is truly unique in that it helps leverage funds raised by our local nonprofits with Matching Funds provided by our Business & Community Challengers. This promotes a culture of generosity in our community and encourages everyone to give to their favorite nonprofits during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period.”
Serving as both an eight-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $16 million in just 13 years for Teton Valley nonprofits. Last year, during the pandemic, the community rallied to raise a total of $1.7 million to support local nonprofits.
Donors interested in supporting their favorite nonprofits during the 14th Annual Tin Cup Challenge can do so with one transaction. Donate either by check using the Donor Form included in the 14th Annual Tin Cup Challenge brochure or online at www.TinCupChallenge.org. Brochures are available throughout Teton Valley and were delivered to all box holders over the weekend. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will process your gift, ensuring that 100% of your contribution is given to the organizations you choose.
In addition to a traditional Event Day, the Community Foundation is excited to engage the community with our 2nd Annual Tin Cup Photo Challenge. Submit your nonprofit impact photos between June 1 – June 30. Voting will commence July 1 to win $100 in Nonprofit Bucks for the organization of your choice. Awards will be given for each of the seven sectors: Animal Rescue, Arts & Culture, Civic & Service, Conservation & Environment, Education, Health & Human Services, and Sports & Recreation.
This year, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley encourages all community members to be counted with a donation or an act of volunteerism during the Tin Cup Challenge to help benefit our community, because Community Counts! Support the important work of local nonprofits with a donation of any size — together, we can elevate lives through the power of generosity.
For more information about the Tin Cup Challenge and how you can participate, visit www.TinCupChallenge.org or call 208-354-0230. You can also find our booth at the Farmers Market on Fridays to donate, pick up your T-shirt and register to run. The Tin Cup Challenge celebration, complete with a 5K Fun Run/Walk, 5K and 10K competitive races and family fun for all ages will take place on Saturday, July 17 at the Driggs City Park in downtown Driggs.
For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Community Foundation office at 208.354.0230, or email info@cftetonvalley.org. Donate today!